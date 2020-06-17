ABC Fall 2020 Schedule: 'DWTS,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Stumptown' & More

Meredith Jacobs
Dancing With the Stars Grey's Anatomy ABC Primetime 2020 Schedule
ABC/Eric McCandless; ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Not a lot is changing in ABC's fall 2020 primetime schedule.

The network, which was No. 1 in entertainment among adults 18-49 for the first time in four years, has announced its plans for the 2020-2021 season. Two new scripted shows — the thriller Big Sky (from David E. Kelley) and comedy Call Your Mother (starring Kyra Sedgwick) — and the Supermarket Sweep (with Leslie Jones) revival will join returning favorites this fall. Specific premiere dates and additional pickups will be announced at a later date.

New seasons of American IdolThe Bachelorblack-ishFor Life, and mixed-ish will premiere later in the season.

For the most part, ABC's schedule remains the same, with two notable day and time changes: The Conners (Tuesdays at 8/7c) moves to Wednesdays at 9/8c and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (Thursdays at 8/7c, originally Wednesdays at 10/9c) moves to Sundays at 9/8c.

Freddie Highmore The Good Doctor Shaun Murphy

The Good Doctor (ABC/Liane Hentscher)

Check out ABC's 2020 primetime schedule below.

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars

10:00 p.m.: The Good Doctor

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: The Bachelorette

10:00 p.m.: Big Sky

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.: The Goldbergs

8:30 p.m.: American Housewife

9:00 p.m.: The Conners

9:30 p.m.: Call Your Mother

10:00 p.m.: Stumptown

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: Station 19

9:00 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy

10:00 p.m.: A Million Little Things

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: Shark Tank

9:00 p.m.: 20/20

Saturdays

8:00 p.m.: Saturday Night Football

Nathan Fillion The Rookie John Nolan

The Rookie (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)

Sundays

7:00 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos

8:00 p.m.: Supermarket Sweep

9:00 p.m.: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie