ABC Fall 2020 Schedule: 'DWTS,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Stumptown' & More
Not a lot is changing in ABC's fall 2020 primetime schedule.
The network, which was No. 1 in entertainment among adults 18-49 for the first time in four years, has announced its plans for the 2020-2021 season. Two new scripted shows — the thriller Big Sky (from David E. Kelley) and comedy Call Your Mother (starring Kyra Sedgwick) — and the Supermarket Sweep (with Leslie Jones) revival will join returning favorites this fall. Specific premiere dates and additional pickups will be announced at a later date.
New seasons of American Idol, The Bachelor, black-ish, For Life, and mixed-ish will premiere later in the season.
For the most part, ABC's schedule remains the same, with two notable day and time changes: The Conners (Tuesdays at 8/7c) moves to Wednesdays at 9/8c and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (Thursdays at 8/7c, originally Wednesdays at 10/9c) moves to Sundays at 9/8c.
Check out ABC's 2020 primetime schedule below.
Mondays
8:00 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars
10:00 p.m.: The Good Doctor
Tuesdays
8:00 p.m.: The Bachelorette
10:00 p.m.: Big Sky
Wednesdays
8:00 p.m.: The Goldbergs
8:30 p.m.: American Housewife
9:00 p.m.: The Conners
9:30 p.m.: Call Your Mother
10:00 p.m.: Stumptown
Thursdays
8:00 p.m.: Station 19
9:00 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy
10:00 p.m.: A Million Little Things
Fridays
8:00 p.m.: Shark Tank
9:00 p.m.: 20/20
Saturdays
8:00 p.m.: Saturday Night Football
Sundays
7:00 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos
8:00 p.m.: Supermarket Sweep
9:00 p.m.: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
10:00 p.m.: The Rookie