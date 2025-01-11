Allison Holker’s Daughter Defends Her Against Backlash Over tWitch Comments

After Allison Holker caught flak for a recent interview about the death of husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the couple’s daughter Weslie Fowler went on the defense in an Instagram Live stream.

Weslie, 16 — Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship, whom Boss later adopted — refuted assertions that Holker called Boss a drug addict.

“My mom never said that Stephen was an addict,” Weslie said, as seen in clips shared by The Shade Room on Instagram. “But when you have two years after somebody committed suicide to sit here and question every interaction you had, every single thing they did, obviously my mom’s like, maybe I should have paid more attention…”

Weslie also explained why her mom asked Boss’s loved ones to sign NDAs after his death. “My mom asked for NDAs to be signed when we were seeing Stephen’s body, because God forbid somebody that went to that took a photo and put it on the internet or shared it with somebody else,” she said. “That’s the type of things NDAs are for. It’s not so you can never talk about Stephen, you can’t ever talk about you grieving him, you can’t post about it, that’s not what it is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

At another part of the livestream, Weslie refuted claims that Holker didn’t let Boss’s mother, Connie Boss Alexander, see his body for three weeks. “Everybody who wanted to see the body had access to that information,” Weslie said. “[Alexander] could have completely on her own terms gone and seen him. My mom wasn’t withholding information.”

And Weslie said she feels “disrespected” by members of Boss’s family. “They’ve gone on social media, saying that blood’s thicker than whatever, and that’s a direct dig at me and my mom,” she said. “And if you don’t see me as Stephen’s daughter, that’s cool. Like, take it how you want. I know for a fact that’s never how he saw it, and it’s literally just hurtful.”

The teen’s comments come after Holker’s interview with People and ahead of the release of Holker’s memoir This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light. To People, the former Dancing With the Stars pro recalled finding a stash of drugs in Boss’s closet after his December 2022 death.

“It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed,” Holker said. “It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about]. It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that.”

Alexander was one of the family members who spoke out about the interview. “The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency,” she said in a statement, per CNN. “As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this.”

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.