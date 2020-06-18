HBO Makes 'Watchmen' Available for Free in Weekend Marathon Starting Juneteenth

HBO is giving viewers and non-subscribers a chance to catch its buzzy limited series Watchmen for free this weekend beginning Juneteenth — Friday, June 19.

As part of the network's content offerings highlighting Black experiences, voices and storytellers, Watchmen will be available for free exclusively on HBO.com and On Demand. All nine episodes will be free for viewing from June 19 through Sunday, June 21.

Along with offering the series through HBO.com and On Demand, the premium channel will also air a marathon of the series on both HBO and HBO Latino beginning at 1 p.m. ET/PT on June 19. A recent Peabody Award winner, the series debuted in October of 2019 and has remained a topic of discussion amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement as Watchmen explores the legacy of systemic racism in America.

Set in an alternate history first introduced in the '80s graphic novel of the same name by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, Watchmen's world is one where masked vigilantism has been outlawed. In this iteration created by Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers), Regina King stars as Angela Abar, a woman who wears two masks — one as Tulsa Police detective Sister Night and the other as a suburban wife and mother.

When someone connected to her past arrives in Oklahoma, her world is turned upside down. The series also stars Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Don Johnson, Hong Chau, Louis Gossett Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Sara Vickers, James Wolk and more.

Don't miss the opportunity to view the series for free this weekend on HBO.com, On Demand or by tuning in for Friday's Marathon which will air from 1 p.m. - 9:52 p.m. ET/PT.

Watchmen, Streaming for Free, Friday, June 19-Sunday, June 21, HBO.com & On Demand

Watchmen Marathon, Friday, June 19, 1 p.m. ET/PT, HBO and HBO Latino