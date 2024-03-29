Louis Gossett Jr. Dies: ‘Roots’ & ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ Actor Was 87

Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. has died, the performer known for roles in Roots, An Officer and a Gentleman, and Watchmen was 87 years old.

News of Gossett Jr.’s death was announced on the Associated Press where his nephew shared the news that the actor died Thursday night in Santa Monica, California. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Gossett Jr. got his start in the industry on Broadway where he made a splash in The Desk Set at the age of 16. He went on to feature in 1959’s stage production of A Raisin in the Sun before he turned his focus to television and film.

The actor’s filmography includes ABC‘s groundbreaking 1977 miniseries Roots for which he won an Emmy for his role as Fiddler. This role opened a door to several opportunities, eventually paving the way for his Oscar-winning performance as tough-as-nails drill sergeant Emily Foley in 1982’s An Officer and a Gentleman. Gossett Jr. was the first African-American to win an Academy Award since Sidney Poitier in 1964.

Despite his critical success, Gossett Jr. struggled to find roles after his Oscar win and ended up struggling with depression, drugs, and alcohol. Cleaning himself up, Gossett Jr. turned his career around with made-for-television movies like Iron Eagle.

He went on to star in several acclaimed projects, among which include 2019’s Watchmen in which he played Will Reeves, grandfather to Regina King‘s Angela Abar (a.k.a. Sister Night). The performance earned Gossett Jr. an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Most recently appeared in 2023’s musical adaptation of The Color Purple as Ol’ Mister, and featured in two episodes of Kingdom Business. According to IMDb, the actor has a dozen projects currently in development, ranging in status from post-production and in-production to pre-production.

In addition to Roots and Watchmen, Gossett Jr.’s TV credits also include roles in Hawaii Five-0, Hap and Leonard, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, and Boardwalk Empire among others.