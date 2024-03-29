Louis Gossett Jr. Dies: ‘Roots’ & ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ Actor Was 87

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Louis Gossett Jr.
Roger Prigent / TV Guide / Courtesy Everett Collection

Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. has died, the performer known for roles in Roots, An Officer and a Gentleman, and Watchmen was 87 years old.

News of Gossett Jr.’s death was announced on the Associated Press where his nephew shared the news that the actor died Thursday night in Santa Monica, California. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Gossett Jr. got his start in the industry on Broadway where he made a splash in The Desk Set at the age of 16. He went on to feature in 1959’s stage production of A Raisin in the Sun before he turned his focus to television and film.

Regina King and Louis Gossett Jr. in 'Watchmen'

Regina King and Gossett Jr. in Watchmen (Credit: HBO)

The actor’s filmography includes ABC‘s groundbreaking 1977 miniseries Roots for which he won an Emmy for his role as Fiddler. This role opened a door to several opportunities, eventually paving the way for his Oscar-winning performance as tough-as-nails drill sergeant Emily Foley in 1982’s  An Officer and a Gentleman. Gossett Jr. was the first African-American to win an Academy Award since Sidney Poitier in 1964.

Despite his critical success, Gossett Jr. struggled to find roles after his Oscar win and ended up struggling with depression, drugs, and alcohol. Cleaning himself up, Gossett Jr. turned his career around with made-for-television movies like Iron Eagle.

He went on to star in several acclaimed projects, among which include 2019’s Watchmen in which he played Will Reeves, grandfather to Regina King‘s Angela Abar (a.k.a. Sister Night). The performance earned Gossett Jr. an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

John Amos Says Many 'Roots' Actors Didn't See More Job Offers Despite Show's Success
Related

John Amos Says Many 'Roots' Actors Didn't See More Job Offers Despite Show's Success

Most recently appeared in 2023’s musical adaptation of The Color Purple as Ol’ Mister, and featured in two episodes of Kingdom Business. According to IMDb, the actor has a dozen projects currently in development, ranging in status from post-production and in-production to pre-production.

In addition to Roots and Watchmen, Gossett Jr.’s TV credits also include roles in Hawaii Five-0, Hap and Leonard, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, and Boardwalk Empire among others.

An Officer and a Gentleman -

An Officer and a Gentleman where to stream

Roots - ABC

Roots where to stream

Watchmen (2019) - HBO

Watchmen (2019) where to stream

An Officer and a Gentleman

Roots

Watchmen (2019)

Louis Gossett Jr.

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julie Chrisley at TV panel
1
Julie Chrisley’s New Prison Letters Reveal Todd Marriage Secrets & Misery Behind Bars
Amanda Bynes
2
Here’s Why Amanda Bynes Isn’t in ‘Quiet on Set’ Docuseries
Peter Krause and Angela Bassett — '9-1-1' Season 7 Episode 3
3
‘9-1-1’: Peter Krause Says Bobby & Athena Are ‘More Committed’ After Confessions
Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson of 'The Bachelor'
4
‘The Bachelor’: Joey Was ‘Shocked’ When He Found Out About Kelsey & Daisy’s Finale Car Ride (VIDEO)
Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton — 'Chicago P.D.' - Season 11, Episode 8
5
Did ‘Chicago P.D.’ Just Reveal How Upton Will Exit Show?