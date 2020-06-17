'The Rookie' Season 3 Will Address Conversations Around Police Brutality

Amid the ongoing protests against police brutality, ABC is promising to address the realities of policing in America when its cop drama The Rookie returns for Season 3.

The series starring Nathan Fillion follows his character, John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, as well as Nolan's fellow officers. Season 2 of the series concluded on May 10 with the episode, "The Hunt," in which Nolan found himself framed as being linked to organized crime by crooked cop Nick Armstrong (Harold Perrineau).

While Season 3 will likely pick up where that cliffhanger left off, ABC Entertainment's President Karey Burke told Deadline that that and other storylines in the upcoming episodes will reflect upon ongoing issues with policing in America.

"Alexi Hawley is a really thoughtful ally and partner and has been in the writers' room for some time, already planning to address the current conversation going on around police work," Burke said of The Rookie's showrunner.

"I'm impressed with his thoughtfulness and leadership about hearing and adapting the current conversations to the storylines," she continued. "It's a diverse writers room and I'm hearing that the conversations going on in that room are inspired and give me hope that that show will address and not ignore the conversations around policing."

Along with Fillion, star Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Eric Winter, Titus Makin Jr. and Melissa O'Neil will return for more action. Only time will tell where these teased plots will lead, but it gives viewers an idea of where the show will be heading when it returns later this year.

The Rookie, Season 3, Coming 2020,