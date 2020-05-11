Why ‘The Rookie’ Needs to Be Renewed for Season 3

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 20 of The Rookie, “The Hunt.”]

The Rookie left fans hanging with its second season finale as protagonist officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) fell into a compromising position after his do-gooder attitude came back to bite him.

After catching onto a lead that detective Nick Armstrong (Harold Perrineau) was crooked and working with organized criminals including the man who shot one of LAPD’s own in the penultimate episode, Nolan pursues the case secretively. Once Armstrong catches onto Nolan’s game though, he sets a trap of his own, planning to frame the justice seeker for the crimes he’d committed.

But as the episode nears its final seconds, we see Nolan in his home, searching for the evidence Armstrong claimed he planted. When he finds the items in question, police lights illuminate Nolan’s window and we’re left wondering whether he’ll be wrongfully apprehended or not.

Below, we’re highlighting a few topics that prove The Rookie deserves a third season, but beware of spoilers.