Why 'Baker and the Beauty' Was Canceled — And Could It Be Saved?
The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 may have only had nine episodes, but they left a lasting impression on fans.
After ABC canceled the romantic dramedy on Monday, June 15, its production company, Keshet Studios, may look to find it a new home, Deadline reports. After all, fans are looking to save the series — over 60,000 have signed a petition.
'The Baker and the Beauty' Boss: Noa & Daniel's Big Decision Is 'Just the Beginning'
However, while Baker and the Beauty clearly has a passionate fanbase, it wasn't a ratings hit. It averaged 2.5 million total viewers and a 0.47 rating. That "unfortunately and primarily" was behind the network's decision to cancel it, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke. "The Baker and the Beauty is a show I was personally very fond of," she added. "It's a very sweet and hopeful and inspired and optimistic show that I wish we had been able to find a bigger audience for."
Series star Nathalie Kelley, who portrays superstar and fashion mogul Noa (the "Beauty" to Victor Rasuk's "Baker" Daniel), teased the possibility of the show getting new life when she confirmed its cancellation on social media. "Don't despair! We are optimistic that the show will find the right home — and we will get to make a Season 2 on a platform more suitable for us and for the amazing fan base," she wrote on Instagram.
Hey everyone! This is a @bakerandthebeauty update to announce we will not be continuing on @abcnetwork - though thankful to them for the opportunity to tell this story. BUT - don’t despair! We are optimistic that the show will find the right home - and we will get to make a season two on a platform more suitable for us and for the amazing fan base. 🌸 tell us why you want a season two... ! #savethebakerandthebeauty
Kelley and other cast members have linked to the petition across their social media accounts.
Lisa Vidal, who plays Daniel's mother Mari, and Carlos Gómez, who stars as Daniel's father Rafael, both wrote at length about the importance of their diverse show and detailed why they need support to save it. "We have two weeks to find a new home," they both said.
Hey peeps! Hoping everyone is doing well staying healthy and safe as most of you know ABC decided to cancel our show the Baker and the Beauty, sad... but the good news is that it isnt over yet, we are still hopeful and NBC Universal is shopping or show to other platforms such as #peacocktv , #netflix , #Amazon , #Prime etc... There are over 500 television shows on air, and ZERO latino shows on network TV right now, and only a handful on streaming. The Baker and the beauty is a well written diverse show about a Latin family preppers denting our Latino culture in a positive light. It pretty much is for every family to watch. It would be tragic if this show just disappears at a time when the diversity issue in our country is front and center. When the lack of inclusion is at an all time high as well. We have two weeks to find a new home for our beautiful show the Baker and the Beauty.... please help support us and bring attention in anyway you can to help us save our show... we love you guys and we are grateful for you! 🙏🏽💪🏽💋👊🏽😘 Please use these hashtags #savethebakerandthebeauty #renewthebakerandthebeauty please sing the petition, link in my bio
Hey everybody, I hope we are all safe, and staying healthy. As most of you know by now, our show The Baker and the Beauty has been cancelled by ABC. So that’s the bad news, the good news is, it ain’t over yet. Our show is actually owned by NBC Universal so they can take it to other platforms such as #peackocktv, #netflixs, Amazon Prime etc. There are over 500 television shows on air, and ZERO latino shows on network tv now, and a handful on streaming. The Baker and the Beauty is primarily a diverse show, about a latin family, representing our culture in a positive light. It would be tragic if this show just disappears at a time when the diversity issue in our country is front and center. It is up to us, to take a stance and make sure this doesn’t happen. I usually move on to my next project when it’s done, but I feel we have something special and we need to keep the narrative positive till the very end. We have two weeks to find a new home. I hope NBC Universal does right for our show. Never give up!!!! Gracias. #TheGarcias Nbcuniversal Hulu Netflix #amazonprime #thebakerandthebeauty
"We will do our best to find a new home," executive producer Dean Georgaris promised. As he told TV Insider prior to the show's cancellation, he'd planned to address, among other things, "is love enough?" in Season 2. This would come after Daniel and Noa's surprise engagement at the end of the first season finale.
The series' cast also included Dan Bucatinsky, Belissa Escobedo, Michelle Veintimilla, and David Del Rio. Check out more of the reactions to the cancellation below.
Guys we appreciate the love and well wishes following ABC’s decision not to renew us for a second season. But honestly their loss will be someone else’s gain, so stay hopeful and activated about the show while we find it the right home! Love u all #thebakerandthebeauty
— Nathalie Kelley (@natkelley) June 16, 2020
#Facts #SaveBakerAndTheBeauty https://t.co/oI4Kc233SQ
— Victor Rasuk (@victorrasuk) June 17, 2020
We love & appreciate all our fans! And as @natkelley says, while ABC wasn’t the right home for our uplifting diverse romantic, #Latinx family dramedy we’ll land at a new home so we can keep making more! Stay vocal about Season 2!#thebakerandthebeauty! #pride #family pic.twitter.com/4xobqBNEIn
— Dan Bucatinsky (@danbucatinsky) June 16, 2020
What a wild ride this continues to be, huh? As you all may have heard, @abcnetwork has cancelled @bakerandthebeauty. I want to say thank you and I love you, all fans and supporters. The amount of commitment, responses, and love you had for our show truly blew my mind and I am forever grateful. Love and am so incredibly proud of my Garcia family, the Hamilton Clique, and Vanessa Princesa. Secondly, don’t be too discouraged. ABC’s loss is another networks gain. 😉. Where would you like to see our “little show that will” end up? I vote @hulu or @poptv 🤜🏽🤛🏽