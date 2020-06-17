The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 may have only had nine episodes, but they left a lasting impression on fans.

After ABC canceled the romantic dramedy on Monday, June 15, its production company, Keshet Studios, may look to find it a new home, Deadline reports. After all, fans are looking to save the series — over 60,000 have signed a petition.

However, while Baker and the Beauty clearly has a passionate fanbase, it wasn't a ratings hit. It averaged 2.5 million total viewers and a 0.47 rating. That "unfortunately and primarily" was behind the network's decision to cancel it, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke. "The Baker and the Beauty is a show I was personally very fond of," she added. "It's a very sweet and hopeful and inspired and optimistic show that I wish we had been able to find a bigger audience for."

Series star Nathalie Kelley, who portrays superstar and fashion mogul Noa (the "Beauty" to Victor Rasuk's "Baker" Daniel), teased the possibility of the show getting new life when she confirmed its cancellation on social media. "Don't despair! We are optimistic that the show will find the right home — and we will get to make a Season 2 on a platform more suitable for us and for the amazing fan base," she wrote on Instagram.

Kelley and other cast members have linked to the petition across their social media accounts.

Lisa Vidal, who plays Daniel's mother Mari, and Carlos Gómez, who stars as Daniel's father Rafael, both wrote at length about the importance of their diverse show and detailed why they need support to save it. "We have two weeks to find a new home," they both said.

"We will do our best to find a new home," executive producer Dean Georgaris promised. As he told TV Insider prior to the show's cancellation, he'd planned to address, among other things, "is love enough?" in Season 2. This would come after Daniel and Noa's surprise engagement at the end of the first season finale.

The series' cast also included Dan Bucatinsky, Belissa Escobedo, Michelle Veintimilla, and David Del Rio. Check out more of the reactions to the cancellation below.

Guys we appreciate the love and well wishes following ABC’s decision not to renew us for a second season. But honestly their loss will be someone else’s gain, so stay hopeful and activated about the show while we find it the right home! Love u all #thebakerandthebeauty — Nathalie Kelley (@natkelley) June 16, 2020