ABC's Canceled 'Baker and the Beauty' Won't Be Saved by Another Network

Sometimes a cancellation doesn't mean the end of a series. After all, after Fox axed Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Lucifer, each found a new home, on NBC and Netflix, respectively. And that's what the cast, producers, and fans of ABC's The Baker and the Beauty hoped would happen for the romantic dramedy.

Sadly, that won't be the case, TVLine reports. After news originally broke of Baker's cancellation, the cast had urged fans to sign a petition, revealing that the studio was shopping it to other platforms, including streaming services Peacock, Netflix, and Prime Video.

Nathalie Kelley, who played superstar (and the "Beauty") Noa, had shared on social media that they were "optimistic that the show will find the right home — and we will get to make a Season 2 on a platform more suitable for us and for the amazing fan base."

Kelley and the rest of the cast noted the importance of their diverse show, especially given the landscape of TV today. "There are over 500 television shows on air, and ZERO latino shows on network TV right now, and only a handful on streaming," Lisa Vidal (Mari, the mother of "Baker" Daniel), wrote on Instagram. "It would be tragic if this show just disappears at a time when the diversity issue in our country is front and center. When the lack of inclusion is at an all time high as well."

Season 1 detailed the early stages of Noa and Daniel's (Victor Rasuk) relationship, ending with their engagement (a surprise to everyone). Showrunner Dean Georgaris had already had a second season planned at the time the finale aired, including being able "to tell, for [Noa and Daniel], a story about, 'Is love enough?'"