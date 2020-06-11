A&E Cancels 'Live PD,' Host Dan Abrams Was 'Convinced the Show Would Go On'

Live PD will not be returning on A&E.

The network and MGM's Big Fish Entertainment have officially canceled the series, which was initially pulled from the schedule due to ongoing protests against police brutality and racism following George Floyd's death.

"This is a critical time in our nation's history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD," A&E's statement reads. "Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments."

The series, which premiered in 2016, was originally taken off the schedule for June 5 and 6, and on June 9, host Dan Abrams tweeted that it would be returning and "all of us associated with the show are as committed to it as ever." However, there were "some specifics" that had to be discussed.

Following the news that Live PD had been canceled, Abrams spoke out, admitting that he was "shocked & beyond disappointed." Addressing fans of the show on Twitter, he wrote, "Please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on."

Both he and analyst Sgt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin thanked fans for watching and their contributions. The series followed the country's busiest police forces, and viewers could write in about what they witnessed on Facebook and Twitter.

"Thank you for making this so much more than a tv show," Abrams continued. "You created a huge community of kind, caring people with whom I hope to stay in touch with in this next chapter." Larkin added, "You guys were amazing to interact with as we all watched officers perform their duties, live on TV."

Live PD's cancellation comes after the docuseries Cops was axed before its 33rd season, Spectrum postponed the Season 2 premiere of L.A.'s Finest, and HBO Max temporarily removed Gone With the Wind.