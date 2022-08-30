A&E Suing Reelz Over ‘Live PD’ Revival ‘On Patrol: Live’

When Live PD was canceled by A&E amid protests against police violence in 2020, it seemed television executives were happy to remove themselves from the conversation around law enforcement.

Two years later, the show’s producers, Big Fish Entertainment, chose to take the series elsewhere with a new name. On Patrol: Live was quickly picked up by Reelz in June.

But according to The Hollywood Reporter, A&E is not happy with the revival, filing a lawsuit on August 30 in New York federal claims court against the producers and network. The suit claims that the two companies conspired to benefit from the success of A&E by taking the exact same format, hosts, and segments — and giving it a new name.

“Defendants intentionally have confused the public into believing that On Patrol: Live is Live PD and is associated with AETN’s brand. Defendants and Live PD’s former principals openly and repeatedly have referred to Live PD as ‘returning’ and ‘coming back’ on REELZ. These public statements were not gaffes or misstatements; they were part and parcel of Defendants’ bad-faith strategy of capitalizing on AETN’s reputation, trading on AETN’s goodwill, and passing off On Patrol: Live as the same product as Live PD,” the complaint reads.

Their main issue focuses in on the marketing surrounding the show, where terminology like “bringing back” tells viewers that it is the same show that aired on A&E.

The success of the revived sesries has been undeniable and it’s brought strong ratings to the independent TV channel. Reelz has finally reached a Top 25 cable position, and On Patrol: Live was watched by 3.5 million viewers in July.

A&E’s claim seeks punitive damages for lost licensing revenue and harm to their brand. They’re also seeking an order for Reelz to stop violating their IP by airing the show. Stay tuned for more on this developing story.