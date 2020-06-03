Which Shows Are Returning for the 2020-21 Season? A Running List
The pandemic may have halted TV production, but that's not stopping the networks from planning for the 2020-21 season. While premiere dates are still in flux, decisions have been made on which series will be back and which go to the cancellation graveyard.
As always, many renewals — 64 in total, as of press time — were a given, like CBS's NCIS, ABC's Grey's Anatomy and NBC's Chicago franchise. Reality stalwarts such as Fox's The Masked Singer, ABC's American Idol, and CBS's Survivor will also return. Fox dramedy The Orville and NBC comedy A.P. Bio will continue — on streaming services (Hulu and Peacock, respectively).
Some cancellations were also obvious; see the low-rated Almost Family on Fox and ABC's Single Parents. But there are head-scratchers in the mix too. We're looking at CBS, which axed God Friended Me and a trio of freshmen series led by big names: Edie Falco's Tommy, Patricia Heaton's Carol's Second Act, and Pauley Perrette's Broke. All four landed in the Top 50 shows of the season, so why are they gone? While the numbers were respectable, they simply weren't good enough, according to Kelly Kahl, CBS’s entertainment president.
Here are the regular-season scripted series you will and won't see again.
Renewed
All American, The CW
All Rise, CBS
American Housewife, ABC
Batwoman, The CW
black-ish, ABC
Black Lightning, The CW
The Blacklist, NBC
Bless the Harts, Fox
Blue Bloods, CBS
Bob Abishola, CBS
Bob’s Burgers, Fox
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NBC
Bull, CBS
Charmed, The CW
Chicago Fire, NBC
Chicago Med, NBC
Chicago P.D., NBC
The Conners, ABC
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The CW
Duncanville, Fox
Dynasty, The CW
Evil, CBS
Family Guy, Fox
FBI, CBS
FBI: Most Wanted, CBS
The Flash, The CW
The Goldbergs, ABC
The Good Doctor, ABC
Good Girls, NBC
Grey’s Anatomy, ABC
In the Dark, The CW
Last Man Standing, Fox
Law & Order: SVU, NBC
Legacies, The CW
MacGyver, CBS
Magnum P.I., CBS
A Million Little Things, ABC
mixed-ish, ABC
Mom, CBS
Nancy Drew, The CW
NCIS, CBS
NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS
NCIS: New Orleans, CBS
The Neighborhood, CBS
New Amsterdam, NBC
9-1-1, Fox
9-1-1: Lone Star, Fox
The Outpost, The CW
Pandora, The CW
Prodigal Son, Fox
The Resident, Fox
Riverdale, The CW
The Rookie, ABC
Roswell, New Mexico, The CW
SEAL Team, CBS
The Simpsons, Fox
Station 19, ABC
Stumptown, ABC
Supergirl, The CW
Superstore, NBC
S.W.A.T., CBS
This Is Us, NBC
The Unicorn, CBS
Young Sheldon, CBS
Canceled
Almost Family, Fox
Bless This Mess, ABC
Bluff City Law, NBC
Broke, CBS
Carol's Second Act, CBS
Deputy, Fox
Emergence, ABC
God Friended Me, CBS
Man With a Plan, CBS
Outmatched, Fox
Schooled, ABC
Single Parents, ABC
Sunnyside, NBC
Tommy, CBS
To Be Determined
The Baker and the Beauty, ABC
Council of Dads, NBC
For Life, ABC
Indebted, NBC
Katy Keene, The CW
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, NBC
Manifest, NBC
Perfect Harmony, NBC
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC