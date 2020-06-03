Which Shows Are Returning for the 2020-21 Season? A Running List

The pandemic may have halted TV production, but that's not stopping the networks from planning for the 2020-21 season. While premiere dates are still in flux, decisions have been made on which series will be back and which go to the cancellation graveyard.

As always, many renewals — 64 in total, as of press time — were a given, like CBS's NCIS, ABC's Grey's Anatomy and NBC's Chicago franchise. Reality stalwarts such as Fox's The Masked Singer, ABC's American Idol, and CBS's Survivor will also return. Fox dramedy The Orville and NBC comedy A.P. Bio will continue — on streaming services (Hulu and Peacock, respectively).

Some cancellations were also obvious; see the low-rated Almost Family on Fox and ABC's Single Parents. But there are head-scratchers in the mix too. We're looking at CBS, which axed God Friended Me and a trio of freshmen series led by big names: Edie Falco's Tommy, Patricia Heaton's Carol's Second Act, and Pauley Perrette's Broke. All four landed in the Top 50 shows of the season, so why are they gone? While the numbers were respectable, they simply weren't good enough, according to Kelly Kahl, CBS’s entertainment president.

Here are the regular-season scripted series you will and won't see again.

Renewed

All American, The CW

All Rise, CBS

American Housewife, ABC

Batwoman, The CW

black-ish, ABC

Black Lightning, The CW

The Blacklist, NBC

Bless the Harts, Fox

Blue Bloods, CBS

Bob Abishola, CBS

Bob’s Burgers, Fox

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NBC

Bull, CBS

Charmed, The CW

Chicago Fire, NBC

Chicago Med, NBC

Chicago P.D., NBC

The Conners, ABC

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The CW

Duncanville, Fox

Dynasty, The CW

Evil, CBS

Family Guy, Fox

FBI, CBS

FBI: Most Wanted, CBS

The Flash, The CW

The Goldbergs, ABC

The Good Doctor, ABC

Good Girls, NBC

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC

In the Dark, The CW

Last Man Standing, Fox

Law & Order: SVU, NBC

Legacies, The CW

MacGyver, CBS

Magnum P.I., CBS

A Million Little Things, ABC

mixed-ish, ABC

Mom, CBS

Nancy Drew, The CW

NCIS, CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS

NCIS: New Orleans, CBS

The Neighborhood, CBS

New Amsterdam, NBC

9-1-1, Fox

9-1-1: Lone Star, Fox

The Outpost, The CW

Pandora, The CW

Prodigal Son, Fox

The Resident, Fox

Riverdale, The CW

The Rookie, ABC

Roswell, New Mexico, The CW

SEAL Team, CBS

The Simpsons, Fox

Station 19, ABC

Stumptown, ABC

Supergirl, The CW

Superstore, NBC

S.W.A.T., CBS

This Is Us, NBC

The Unicorn, CBS

Young Sheldon, CBS

Canceled

Almost Family, Fox

Bless This Mess, ABC

Bluff City Law, NBC

Broke, CBS

Carol's Second Act, CBS

Deputy, Fox

Emergence, ABC

God Friended Me, CBS

Man With a Plan, CBS

Outmatched, Fox

Schooled, ABC

Single Parents, ABC

Sunnyside, NBC

Tommy, CBS

To Be Determined

The Baker and the Beauty, ABC

Council of Dads, NBC

For Life, ABC

Indebted, NBC

Katy Keene, The CW

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, NBC

Manifest, NBC

Perfect Harmony, NBC

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC