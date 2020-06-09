'The Flash's Grant Gustin Reacts to Hartley Sawyer's Firing Over Offensive Tweets

The Flash himself has spoken out against his former costar's past offensive tweets.

On Monday, Hartley Sawyer was fired from The Flash after screenshots of tweets from 2012 and 2014, with racist and misogynistic comments and references to sexual assault, were recently shared. In addition to a joint statement with The CW, Warner Bros. TV, and Berlanti Productions, showrunner Eric Wallace shared his own on social media. Series star Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash, reposted his message.

"I don't have much to add because Eric's thoughts are stated so eloquently and powerfully," he wrote in the caption on Instagram. "I will say I was shocked, saddened and angry when I saw the tweets. Words matter."

Sawyer's tweets "broke my heart and made me mad as hell," Wallace said, adding that he's "committed to bringing permanent change to the work environment here on The Flash."

Fellow Flash cast member Danielle Nicolet, who plays Cecile Horton, also posted a statement on Instagram. "It's a heartbreaking fact of life that today is not the first time I have learned that someone I know, or work with, is not necessarily who they present themselves to be. At least not to MY face... My Black Face," she wrote. "I hold no ill will toward my former castmate, or anyone who is on their journey toward self-betterment. As an African-American woman, I was raised to 'forgive them, for they know not what they do.'" Read it in full below.

"We do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation," The CW, Warner Bros. TV, Berlanti Productions, and Wallace said in their statement about Sawyer's firing and previous comments. "Such remarks are antithetical to our values and policies, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce."

Sawyer posted a lengthy apology on Instagram after the tweets surfaced. "My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, were hurtful, and unacceptable. ... I regret them deeply," he wrote. "I am incredibly sorry, ashamed and disappointed in myself for my ignorance back then."

