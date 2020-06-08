15 TV Stars Who Joined Black Lives Matter Protests Across the Country
Outraged by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other people of color killed by police, celebrities have joined protests and rallies across the country to plead for the safety of Black and Brown individuals.
The protests began on May 26, one day after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, even as Floyd, an African-American man in custody, said over and over again that he couldn’t breathe. Bystanders captured video of the incident, which quickly went viral.
Since then, tens of thousands of protestors have gathered in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Memphis, Atlanta and more cities across the country to make their voices heard. Though some demonstrations have turned violent—Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson revealed his wounds after being hit by rubber bullets from police—many other celebs have shown footage of peaceful demonstrations .
Scroll down to see photos, video, and statements from more than a dozen TV stars who hit the streets in protest.
Anthony Anderson
Today was an emotional and powerful day. I finally put my “boots on the ground” and spent it with the people peacefully protesting. @cedtheentertainer his son Croix and I sat, stood and knelt in the crowd til we were asked to say a few words. I had nothing prepared as I was just there to be a amongst my brothers and sister and their energy but i was moved to do so some Of it was caught on tape. #justakidfromcompton
“My presence is something that needed to be felt and known, because it’s all about boots on the ground,” the Black-ish star told protestors in a video he posted to Instagram on June 4. “We are the boots on the ground that are going to make change.”
Cynthia Bailey
spent the day protesting against police brutality, injustice & inequality with my family. progress is being made, and we must continue to make our voices heard. it was a beautiful, peaceful protest, and i was absolutely blown away by all the love & unity that surrounded me. people shared waters, and snacks with everyone. such a small act of kindness but spoke volumes. i was so proud to be with my fiancé @itsmikehill & our girls to stand with everyone that came out in the name of righteousness👊🏾❤️🙏🏽 @aaashlee @kayylahill @noellerobinson @lexb4reel
The Real Housewives of Atlanta fixture posted Instagram pics from a protest on June 3. “It was a beautiful, peaceful protest, and i was absolutely blown away by all the love & unity that surrounded me,” she wrote in her caption.
Nick Cannon
“Stop Killing Us!” the Masked Singer host wrote as he posted this photo from Minneapolis on May 29.
John Cusack
Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.
Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v”
— John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020
The actor, star of the upcoming Amazon drama Utopia, wrote on Twitter that cops “came at [him] with batons” as he filmed the Chicago protests on May 30.
Cara Delevingne
The Carnival Row star Instagrammed a photo of herself at a protest on June 3. “One step forward, but a long way to go,” she wrote.
Ellen Page
Marching down Central Park West #blacklivesmatternyc #nycprotests
The Tales of the City star posted a video from one New York City protest on June 3 and then another on June 6.
Ellen Pompeo & T.R. Knight
The former Grey’s Anatomy costars took a knee together at the Los Angeles protests on June 3. “NONE of us can sit by and not do the work that is OURS,” Pompeo wrote on Instagram two days later. “We created this problem...WE need to put in the work.”
Keke Palmer
The Strahan, Sara and Keke cohost pleaded with National Guard troops to march with protestors in Los Angeles on June 2.
Madelaine Petsch
Yesterday we peacefully protested and came together to listen, learn, and fight for change. I cannot describe how powerful and emotional it was to be surrounded by thousands of people, united by a cause. I wanted to share a couple standout quotes from the speeches we heard, to pass along these words as I continue to learn: “We become remarkable when we fight for freedom, when we fight for justice, when we fight for liberation” “It is time for us all to come out of our fear and into our power.” Let’s start a productive conversation below. What have you learned recently that you can pass along? Let’s continue to spread knowledge, stay informed, and be seekers of justice. #blacklivesmatter #defundthepolice #jackielaceymustgo #prosecutekillercops
The Riverdale star shared video from a June 3 protest, which she attended alongside costar Camila Mendes, per E! News. “Yesterday we peacefully protested and came together to listen, learn, and fight for change,” she wrote on Instagram the following day. “I cannot describe how powerful and emotional it was to be surrounded by thousands of people, united by a cause.”
Alia Shawkat
After posting this May 31 pic, the Search Party star also marched alongside Brad Pitt on June 3, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Kendrick Sampson
Before you swipe - If you’re squeamish - warning - these are SOME my wounds up close. The most obvious are from rubber bullets. They look gross but I was blessed to be shot directly from close range and not have much worse, ive posted some in my stories. These things HURT and are DANGEROUS. The dude was aiming for folks HEADS. Rubber bullets have killed folks and can cause permanent damage, brain damage, concussions etc. Swipe further to see some of the officers. I can see some of their names but their badge numbers were on the back of their helmets. Purposeful. ONE OF them removed his name. Others obscured theirs. I need the names and badge numbers. DM them and any other proof to @alwaysbewright Let’s do this. And together let’s end this legacy of slave catching and #DefundPolice #DefendBlackLife (check out @mvmnt4blklives nationwide campaign for US ✊🏽)
On May 31, the Insecure actor posted Instagram photos of his injuries after being hit by rubber bullets during a Los Angeles protest. “These things HURT and are DANGEROUS,” he wrote. “The dude was aiming for folks HEADS. Rubber bullets have killed folks and can cause permanent damage, brain damage, concussions etc.”
David Schwimmer
Yesterday at the Protest & Vigil, downtown NY. We're no longer a couple, but @zoebuckman and I are parents of a nine year old, and fellow advocates for social justice and reform. We marched in honor of the countless black lives lost to racial violence; to oppose the institutional racism and systemic bias against marginilized communities; to show our love for, and solidarity with, our family members, colleagues and friends of color; because we are angry and appalled by the shocking indifference of our President; and to demand a better future for our children. ALL of our children. It is not enough to be opposed to racism. We must be actively opposed to it.
The Friends alum joined ex Zoe Buckman at a protest and vigil in downtown Manhattan on June 2. “It is not enough to be opposed to racism,” he wrote on Instagram. “We must be actively opposed to it.”
Amanda Stanton
The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum attended a protest in Newport Beach, California, alongside her daughter Charlie.
Tessa Thompson
The Westworld star posted 40 minutes of video from a protest outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s house on June 2. “Now is the time to lean in and engage,” she wrote in a previous post. “Fear not! We all have learning to do. To dismantle any system we must understand it—and build community.”