Oprah Winfrey to Host 'OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?' Special

To talk about the civil unrest going on right now in America due to the murder of George Floyd, two nights are being devoted to a special OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? coming to OWN and the Discovery Network's 18 other U.S. networks on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

In the special, Oprah Winfrey sits down with Black thought leaders, activists and artists about systemic racism in America and asking the title question of where do we go next as well as "what matters now?" and "what matters next?" Joining Winfrey include politician Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M. Blow, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, professor and author Jennifer Eberhardt, journalist and Pulitzer prize-winning founder of the “1619 Project” Nikole Hannah-Jones, historian and author Ibram Kendi, actor David Oyelowo, Color of Change founder Rashad Robinson, and NAACP national board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

See Also Oprah Winfrey Helps With Understanding Fear on 'Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant' (VIDEO) Vanzant talks to Winfrey about how the issues that were with us before the pandemic have been magnified and how finding the root of those can help.

“I’ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what’s next and where we go from here,” said Winfrey, who is also an executive producer for the special along with Tara Montgomery. “I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight.”

“As a network dedicated to supporting and uplifting Black lives, OWN is committed to providing our community with important dialogue and helpful resources in this challenging time as we mourn the murder of George Floyd and ask ourselves how can we come together to create meaningful change,” said Tina Perry, President, OWN. “I am proud that our Discovery family has joined us to amplify this message in solidarity.”

OWN Presents: Where Do We Go From Here? airs on OWN and across all of Discovery’s 18 other U.S. networks on Tuesday, June 9 (Part 1) and Wednesday, June 10 (Part 2) at 9 p.m. ET/PT both nights. It will also stream for free on the Watch OWN and Discovery Family TVE apps, as well as OWN’s Youtube, Facebook and Instagram channels and be available on Discovery’s global platforms in more than 200 countries and territories.