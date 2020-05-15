Oprah Winfrey Helps With Understanding Fear on 'Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant' (VIDEO)

Feeling a little anxious these days? Fearful of what we're currently going through in this age of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Iyanla Vanzant is here to help!

In her new OWN series, Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant, the inspirational speaker digs deep into the root of fear at a time when there's fear all around us. And for the premiere episode on Saturday, Vanzant welcomes Oprah Winfrey and singer Bebe Winans to talk about understanding that fear and how to keep your life moving forward regardless.

In the above clip from the premiere episode, Vanzant talks to Winfrey about how the issues and fears that were with us before the pandemic have been magnified and that finding the root of the fear can help get beyond it.

Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant, Saturdays, 9/8c, OWN