Thursday TV Ratings: 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Finale Defeats Competition

The season finale of ABC's revival of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? took over Thursday's primetime broadcast television schedule by winning in both the coveted 18-49 demo and in total viewers. The other reality games shows on the network — Holey Moley and To Tell the Truth — also performed well, both winning in the 18-49 demo and Truth also winning its time slot in total viewers.

NBC's Council of Dads rose slightly over last week's numbers (2.74 million) but came in third in the 8 o'clock hour after Millionaire and a rerun of CBS's Young Sheldon.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, June 4, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):