Thursday TV Ratings: 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Finale Defeats Competition
ABC/Disney
The season finale of ABC's revival of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? took over Thursday's primetime broadcast television schedule by winning in both the coveted 18-49 demo and in total viewers. The other reality games shows on the network — Holey Moley and To Tell the Truth — also performed well, both winning in the 18-49 demo and Truth also winning its time slot in total viewers.
NBC's Council of Dads rose slightly over last week's numbers (2.74 million) but came in third in the 8 o'clock hour after Millionaire and a rerun of CBS's Young Sheldon.
Here's the breakdown for Thursday, June 4, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? - F (ABC)
|0.9
|6.55
|Young Sheldon - R (CBS)
|0.6
|5.06
|Council of Dads (NBC)
|0.4
|2.82
|Celebrity Watch Party (Fox)
|0.4
|1.50
|Burden of Truth (CW)
|0.1
|532,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Man with a Plan (CBS)
|0.6
|4.75
|9:00 p.m.
|Holey Moley (ABC)
|0.7
|3.94
|Mom - R (CBS)
|0.6
|4.59
|Blindspot (NBC)
|0.3
|1.98
|Labor of Love (Fox)
|0.2
|941,000
|In The Dark (CW)
|0.1
|425,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Broke (CBS)
|0.5
|4.03
|10 p.m.
|To Tell The Truth (ABC)
|0.6
|3.56
|SWAT – R (CBS)
|0.3
|2.84
|Law & Order: SVU – R (NBC)
|0.3
|1.91