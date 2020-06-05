Thursday TV Ratings: 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Finale Defeats Competition

Jim Halterman
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Jimmy Kimmel
ABC/Disney

The season finale of ABC's revival of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? took over Thursday's primetime broadcast television schedule by winning in both the coveted 18-49 demo and in total viewers. The other reality games shows on the network — Holey Moley and To Tell the Truth also performed well, both winning in the 18-49 demo and Truth also winning its time slot in total viewers.

NBC's Council of Dads rose slightly over last week's numbers (2.74 million) but came in third in the 8 o'clock hour after Millionaire and a rerun of CBS's Young Sheldon

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, June 4, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time ShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? - F  (ABC)0.96.55
Young Sheldon  - R (CBS)0.65.06
Council of Dads (NBC)0.42.82
Celebrity Watch Party  (Fox)0.41.50
Burden of Truth  (CW) 0.1532,000
8:30 p.m.Man with a Plan  (CBS)0.64.75
9:00 p.m.Holey Moley  (ABC)0.73.94
Mom - R  (CBS)0.64.59
Blindspot (NBC)0.31.98
Labor of Love (Fox)0.2941,000
In The Dark  (CW)0.1425,000
9:30 p.m.Broke  (CBS)0.54.03
10 p.m.To Tell The Truth (ABC)0.63.56
SWAT – R (CBS)0.32.84
Law & Order: SVU – R  (NBC)0.31.91