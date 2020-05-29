Is a 'Lucifer' Season 6 Renewal Inevitable With Tom Ellis' Deal?

There may be no need to make any deals of your own with a devil in hopes of getting more Lucifer than expected.

Netflix has yet to renew the drama for a sixth season—the fifth is set to be its second and last on the streaming service—but the pieces do continue to fall into place for it to happen. While Tom Ellis, who plays Lucifer himself, and Warner Bros. Television's conversations about a new deal had stalled, he's now officially signed on if that renewal comes, TVLine reports. (He'd already been contracted for another year if the series had come back, but the two sides were discussing new terms.)

See Also 'Lucifer' Showrunners Answer Our Burning Season 5 Questions What does Lucifer's leaving mean for him and Chloe? Find out that and more.

That means the leading man, Netflix, and co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson are all on board; now we just have to wait and see if what seems like an inevitable renewal comes.

Lucifer, which follows the devil living and finding criminals with the LAPD in Los Angeles, premiered on Fox in 2016. When the network canceled it after Season 3, Netflix saved it. Season 4 was released on May 8, 2019, and ended with Lucifer returning to his throne in Hell. Season 5's 16 episodes will be released in two parts, and while Netflix hasn't announced a premiere date yet, Modrovich did tease on Twitter on May 21 that we'd get that news "soon soon."

Lucifer, Season 5, TBA, Netflix