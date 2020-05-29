'Heartland' Season 13 Trailer Brings Personal & Professional Challenges (VIDEO)

Ready to return to Hudson, Alberta?

Heartland, the longest-running one-hour drama in Canadian television history, gallops into its 13th season on UPtv in the U.S. on Thursday, June 4, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

The series, set in the rolling foothills of the Rockies, sees rancher Amy (Amber Marshall) and her tightknit group dealing with the challenges of running a horse ranch, which has been in Amy's family for six generations. It's based on Lauren Brooke's book series.

"When I was your age, I put this place in my rearview mirror and I wasn't ever coming back," Grampa Jack (Shaun Johnston), an ex-rodeo cowboy, says of the horse ranch. "Then I ended up exactly where I was supposed to be." Hopefully, Jack doesn't regret that sentiment with all the drama coming to Heartland this season, evident from the trailer above.

Despite the upcoming turbulence, it looks like Amy and Ty's (Graham Wardle) "dream is coming true." But will their family, including foster son Luke (Lucian-River Chauhan), remain intact as new threats surface?

Watch the trailer above for a look at the family on the horse ranch, a peek at Georgie's (Alisha Newton) graduation, and more.

Heather Conkie serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Michael Weinberg, Tom Cox, and Jordy Randall. Dean Bennett produces the series written by Conkie, Mark Haroun, Ken Craw, and Alexandra Clarke. Directors for Season 13 include Ken Filewych, Pierre Tremblay, Megan Follows, Eleanore Lindo, Chris Potter, Kristin Lehman, and Bennett.

Furthermore, Heartland fans will get even more content on UPtv this season. After each episode, the network is airing the six-part Hudson, an original series set in the same world. It follows Jade Virani (Madison Cheeatow) and her friends hanging out at Maggie's diner and around the town, with a focus on the budding friendship and rivalry between Jade and Sloane, a new waitress from the city, and one of Jade's friends from rodeo school, Trace.

Heartland, Season 13 Premiere, Thursday, June 4, 8/7c, UPtv