'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 Was ABC's No. 1 Program in Total Viewers

Going into 17 seasons, and people are still loving Grey's Anatomy.

The ABC medical drama is even more popular than ever, especially since fans don't just have to tune in live every Thursday night (at 8/7c or 9/8c) to catch an episode. There's also Hulu, ABC.com, and On Demand, just to name a few options.

This season, it was ABC's No. 1 program in total viewers (15.7 million) and the key demo, adults 18-49 (5.92 rating), when you factor in 35 days of delayed viewing across all platforms.

And after those 35 days of delayed viewing, the finale itself, "Put on a Happy Face," had 16.5 million total viewers (on linear and digital platforms). That is an increase of 9.2 million from the Live+Same Day numbers. In the key demo, it hit a 5.98 rating. (That's more than four times its initial rating, 1.4.) That episode was Grey's most-watched telecast since the Season 16 premiere on September 26, 2019.

Grey's was renewed for two years in May 2019 and will be back for Season 17 in 2020-2021.

Grey's Anatomy, Season 17, TBA, ABC