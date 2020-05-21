ABC Renews 'Bachelor,' 'Stumptown,' 'Rookie' & 10 More, Orders 2 Shows to Series

ABC is bringing back 19 of its current shows for 2020-2021.

The network announced its slate for next season, and it includes quite a few returning favorites. American Housewife (Season 5), The Bachelor (Season 25), black-ish (Season 7), The Conners (Season 3), Dancing with the Stars (Season 29), The Goldbergs (Season 8), A Million Little Things (Season 3), mixed-ish (Season 2), The Rookie (Season 3), Shark Tank (Season 12), Stumptown (Season 2), 20/20 (Season 43), and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (Season 2) have all been renewed.

Plus, ABC has ordered the David E. Kelley drama Big Sky and Kari Lizer comedy Call Your Mother straight to series.

These shows join the previously announced America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 31), American Idol (Season 4 on ABC, 19th overall), The Bachelorette (Season 16), The Good Doctor (Season 4), Grey's Anatomy (Season 17), Station 19 (Season 4), and Supermarket Sweep (with Leslie Jones). ABC will be releasing its schedule at a later date.

"At a time when we are physically apart and shared experiences matter more than ever, these shows will build on the strategy that has made us No. 1 this season — bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics," Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.

"Our top priority now is to work with our studio partners to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love," Burke continued.

The thriller Big Sky, based on C.J. Box's books, follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) and Cody's estranged wife and ex-cop Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) in the search for two sisters kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana — but they're not the only ones to go missing in that area.

The series also stars Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, and John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski.

Joining Kelley and Box as executive producers are Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, and Paul McGuigan.

The multi-camera comedy Call Your Mother follows an empty-nester mom whose children are living "their best lives thousands of miles away." After she "reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought."

The series stars Kyra Sedgwick as Jean Raines, Rachel Sennott as Jackie Raines, Joey Bragg as Freddie Raines, Patrick Brammall as Danny, Emma Caymares as Celia, and Austin Crute as Lane.

ABC took that No. 1 network in entertainment spot among adults 18-49 for the first time in four years in the 2019-2020 season.