Thursday TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' Finale & 'Station 19' Rule in Key Demo

Thursday night primetime television once again went to the medical team of Grey Sloan Memorial on ABC's Grey's Anatomy and the firefighters of Station 19 in the key 18-49 demographic.

Grey's grabbed a 1.4 rating to lead the night with its earlier-than-planned season finale (the season was cut short due to production shutdowns) with its spinoff, airing in the 8 o'clock hour, coming in second with a 1.3. (Station 19 still has episodes to go in its third season and will move into Grey's time slot beginning April 16)

In total viewers, a rerun of CBS's Young Sheldon took the night with 8.87 million viewers. Following Sheldon was Station 19 (7.51 million) and Grey's (7.31 million).

In its second week, Broke lost nearly 2 million viewers from its premiere (7.07 million) but didn't fall off much from the Mom rerun (5.58 million) that aired before it. And, in the 10 o'clock hour, Tommy continues to draw in viewers, slipping only slightly from last week's season high (5.35 million) and taking the hour over How to Get Away with Murder and a rerun of Law & Order: SVU.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, April 9, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):