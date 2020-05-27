'America's Got Talent' Releases Investigation Results After Gabrielle Union's Exit

Months after Gabrielle Union departed NBC's reality competition series America's Got Talent, citing a "toxic" culture behind the scenes, the network and producers are sharing results of the investigation conducted in response to those charges.

Originally contracted to participate as a judge for three seasons, Union exited suddenly after Season 14. The "toxic" culture Union alluded to included claims that offensive jokes had been shared during rehearsals, and that she received complaints about her appearance.

On Wednesday morning, Fremantle and Syco issued a statement sharing the results of an investigation that was expected to conclude in January of this year.

"Through the investigation process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time," reads the statement. "The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract."

Despite finding no correlation between Union's exit and any wrongdoing on set, the statement added, "While the investigation has demonstrated an overall culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved."

Back in December of 2019, Union was scheduled to meet with NBC in order to discuss better practices, her departure and the event leading up to her exit. America's Got Talent returned for Season 15 last night as the show welcomed newbie Sofia Vergara alongside returning judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell.

Below, see the full statement released by NBC, Fremantle and Syco:

We have a shared passion to make America's Got Talent a positive, inclusive and diverse show that is open to all individuals from any country or background. We are proud and grateful that our contestants and audiences support our ongoing mission, which is represented in the incredible people who participate in the show each year. We have heard from contestants and talent alike that their experience on AGT has had a positive impact on their lives. When we heard Ms. Union had concerns about her time on the show, we took them extremely seriously.

NBC, Fremantle and Syco immediately engaged an outside investigator who conducted more than 30 interviews to review the issues raised by Ms. Union. While the investigation has demonstrated an overall culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved.

Through the investigation process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time. The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract.

NBC, Fremantle and Syco share Ms. Union's dedication to diversity and inclusion in the industry. We continue to remain committed to having an inclusive environment for everyone associated with the show, and to upholding AGT as one of the most diverse programs on television.

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC