'America's Got Talent': 8 Best Auditions From the Season 15 Premiere (VIDEO)

Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) joins returning judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews for another season of entertainment on America's Got Talent — at a time that the world may need it more than ever.

In fact, the opening of the Season 15 premiere reminds us of just that, with a montage about the coronavirus pandemic and a thank you to health care workers. (These auditions took place 17 days before the stay at home order was issued.)

Here, we take a look at the best performances from the first round of auditions.

Pork Chop Revue

Les and Nina and their pigs and hogs rolled out the red carpet for a performance of jumps, footwork, and tail-wagging that won over the judges. (There was even a baby pig in a stroller!) "For me, it was super fun, and I want to see more," Vergara said — she and Klum even joined the act on stage, with the latter kissing one — while Mandel noted that their tricks are typically seen with dogs.

Bad Salsa

Sumanth and Sonali jumped, danced, spun, and twirled their way across the stage and to gasps and yeses from the judges. "You are surprising. You are energetic," Mandel told them. "That looked dangerous. It was fast. It was entertaining." Klum noted that she saw moves she hadn't on the stage before.

Ryan Tricks

The magician tested Cowell and Mandel's subconscious connection by having them each pick a card (they matched). Then, Mandel felt the pressure when Ryan touched Cowell's hand and Cowell was able to control his fellow judge's movements. Finally, Mandel felt he was holding a cookie when Cowell was the one doing so. "I had this really eerie, fantastic experience," Cowell said after before the judges voted for him to advance.

Archie Williams

Archie revealed he was just released from prison after 37 years for a crime he didn't commit. (Fingerprints eventually led to the right person.) His rendition of Elton John and George Michael's "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" earned him a standing ovation from all four judges and the audience. "That was very powerful," Klum praised him, and Cowell said it was an audition he'd "never forget."

Double Dragon

After a string of less-than-impressive auditions, Andrea and Irene entertained as they sang "It's Raining Men" and got the audience members on their feet. "I love to see two Latina girls having fun on that stage," Vergara said. "It was full of energy." Klum also noted their impressive vocals before the four judges sent them on to the next round. (Cowell even found them backstage to tell them they "broke the curse.")

Vincent Marcus

Though Mandel seemed hesitant about that fact that Vincent had never done a live performance before, the impressionist won him over with rappers performing nursery rhymes. "You are an amazing live performer," Mandel said after, and Cowell added, "You have real star quality." He got a standing ovation and four yeses.

Muy Moi Show

He told the judges he'd dance for them, but he did so much more than that, bending his thumb, setting himself on fire, swallowing fire, and even bringing a knife into the act. It was hard to watch — and that was before he had Crews join him with a hammer. "Does your mother know you do this?" Vergara asked the performer. "It was everything," Cowell added. "You are a born entertainer." And viewers will get to see what he'll do next.

Voices of Our City Choir

The choir was started for those homeless in San Diego. They use the money they raise to help people get off the street. They performed a song they wrote in their workshop, and not only did it earn them a standing ovation from the audience and judges, they got the Golden Buzzer from Crews. "What they did today has moved me," he said.

