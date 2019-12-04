Gabrielle Union Calls NBC Meeting Over 'AGT' Concerns 'Productive'

Following a statement that the companies behind America's Got Talent, Fremantle and Syco, were going to look into the alleged "toxic" work environment that was reported after Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough's exits, a meeting has occurred.

Union took to social media to share the news. "We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday," she wrote. "I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change."

According to Fremantle and Syco's initial statement, they "remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture" and "are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns."

Following their first year on America's Got Talent as judges, NBC decided not to bring back Union or Hough (though both had three-year contracts). According to reports, Union had a number of concerns over the culture at the show, including behavior by guest judge Jay Leno who allegedly made an offensive joke that spurred her to go to human resources at NBC with a complaint. The joke did not air.

After the initial news broke of the judges' exits (and those reports about the workplace), Union tweeted her gratitude. "So many tears, so much gratitude," she wrote on November 27. "THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever."