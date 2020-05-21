Daytime Emmys 2020: 'General Hospital, 'Days of Our Lives' Lead Nominees

The nominations for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been announced, and ABC's General Hospital and CBS' daytime two dramas are leading with 23 and 57, respectively.

The awards will be presented in a two-hour remote special on Friday, June 26, at 8/7c on CBS, with recipients and special guests appearing from their respective homes.

In addition to GH's 23, other shows receiving nominations in the double digits are Days of Our Lives (22), The Young and the Restless (21), and The Bold and the Beautiful (13). Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video programs have earned 55 nominations, syndicated programs 52, NBC 43, Netflix 40, and ABC 38.

Check out the nominations in the major categories below.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Finola Hughes, General Hospital (ABC)

Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Maura West, General Hospital (ABC)

Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Burton, General Hospital (ABC)

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital (ABC)

Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Tamara Braun, General Hospital (ABC)

Rebecca Budig, General Hospital (ABC)

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital (ABC)

Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Elissa Kapneck, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Michael Knight, General Hospital (ABC)

Eva LaRue, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Jeffrey Vincent Parise, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Chrishell Stause, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Outstanding Digital Drama Series

After Forever (Amazon Prime Video)

The Bay The Series (Amazon Prime Video)

DARK/WEB (Amazon Prime Video)

Eastsiders (Netflix)

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

CBS This Morning (CBS)

Good Morning America (ABC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)

Today Show (NBC)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

The 3rd Hour of TODAY (NBC)

Rachael Ray (Syndicated)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro, The Talk (ABC)

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Larry King, Larry King Now (Ora TV)

Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show With Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith & Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Syndicated)

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

The Talk (CBS)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

Maury Povich, Maury (Syndicated)

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond, The Talk (CBS)

Outstanding Entertainment News Show

Access Hollywood (Syndicated)

E! News (E! Entertainment)

Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

Extra (Syndicated)

Inside Edition (Syndicated)

Outstanding Game Show

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? (Nickelodeon)

Double Dare (Nickelodeon)

Family Feud (Syndicated)

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal (CBS)

Steve Harvey, Family Feud (Syndicated)

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 (Game Show Network)

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated)

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Outstanding Culinary Series

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)

Giada Entertains (Food Network

Milk Street (PBS)

30 Minute Meals (Food Network)

Valerie's Home Cooking (Food Network)

Outstanding Culinary Host

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie's Home Cooking (Food Network)

Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals (Tastemade)

Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains (Food Network)

Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)

Rachael Ray, 30 Minute Meals (Food Network)

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Hot Bench (Syndicated)

Judge Judy (Syndicated)

Judge Mathis (Syndicated)

Lauren Lake's Paternity Court (Syndicated)

The People's Court (Syndicated)