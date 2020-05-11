'Days of Our Lives' Robert Scott Wilson on Ben's Proposal to Ciara

Let's turn the page on the Days of Our Lives love story between bad boy Ben Weston and good girl Ciara Brady (Robert Scott Wilson and Victoria Konefal). Today on the daytime soap, Ben pops the question!

"Yes, he hits one knee, and he is as romantic as he possibly can be," Wilson teases. "The whole [proposal] is threaded with a lot of their history — date locations and things that are very special to them, like fortune cookies."

Even by daytime-drama standards, the couple have faced some challenges, like kidnappings, rape, and a near-execution by lethal injection. And they've both had to get past the pre-relationship mental breakdown that sent him on a murderous rampage (as the Necktie Killer).

"He has this tarnished reputation, and he didn't want to bring down someone to his level," Wilson explains. But Ciara has been by Ben's side during his journey of redemption: "Now that his life is coming together, he can take that next step with her."

Don't expect congratulations and champagne from Ciara's disapproving mother, former Salem police chief Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). "Mom isn't going to be the happiest about [the proposal]," Wilson says with a laugh, admitting her reaction is justified given Ben's past. "He's done vicious things. Ben has to lie in the bed that he made."

And even though he has new career prospects (as an auto mechanic), some dangerous people soon threaten Ben's happily ever after. "He'll never be squeaky-clean," Wilson acknowledges. "That's just not who he is, even though he has a good heart and he's on the right path."

