CBS Renews 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Through Season 35

On Wednesday, May 20, CBS announced the long-running soap The Bold and the Beautiful has been renewed through Season 35 at the network.

This means the Daytime Emmy-Winning drama will run through 2022 as it continues to pull in an average of 3.2 million viewers everyday. Bold and Beautiful has been a pillar of CBS's daytime lineup for the past 33 years and continues to hold strong today.

"For over three decades, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup," said Amy Reisenbach, Executive Vice President, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment. "The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled. Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B's dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families."

Based in Los Angeles, The Bold and the Beautiful tells the compelling story of high-fashion, glamour, honor, romance, and passion, as well as family. The Bell-Phillip Television production helmed by executive producer Bradley Bell airs weekdays on the network.

"I am thrilled to dive into years 34 and 35 of The Bold and the Beautiful," said Bell. "We are grateful to Amy Reisenbach and everyone at CBS for their incredible commitment to the series. Of course, many thanks to our loyal fans who motivate us every day with their unending passion and enthusiasm."

Among the show's ensemble cast are stars Matthew Atkinson, Kiara Barnes, Katrina Bowden, Darin Brooks, Scott Clifton, Don Diamont, Jennifer Gareis, Courtney Hope, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Alley Mills, Annika Noelle, Denise Richards, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Henry Joseph Samiri, Rena Sofer, Aaron D. Spears, Heather Tom, Jeremy Ray Valdez, and Jaqueline MacInnes Wood.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, 1:30/12:30c, CBS