Daytime Emmys Returning to CBS for Remote Event in June

Like other events planned for 2020, the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards had to adapt to real-world events and go the virtual route.

CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced that the ceremony will air Friday, June 26, at 8/7c. This is CBS' 14th time broadcasting these awards, the most of any network. The awards for the leading categories will be presented, with recipients and special guests appearing from their respective homes. Other categories will be revealed on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys) and in another ceremony in July.

The nominees for the 100 categories will be announced Thursday, May 21, on The Talk at 2/1c on CBS, then ETonline.com.

"As a leader in daytime, we are thrilled to welcome back the Daytime Emmy Awards," Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, said in a statement. "Daytime television has been keeping viewers engaged and entertained for many years, so it is with great pride that we look forward to celebrating the best of the genre here on CBS."

CBS has been the #1-rated network in daytime television since 1986. The Price Is Right (the #1 network show in daytime) and Let's Make a Deal are the top two-game shows, while The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are the top-two daytime dramas. (Y&R has been the #1 daytime drama for 31 years.)

"The Daytime Emmys are coming home," Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS, added. "For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that’s never been more important. We're delighted to join with CBS in celebrating the programs and professionals who never cease to brighten our days."

"In these challenging times, daytime has been a primary influence in staying connected with its audience, entertaining them and keeping them informed," 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards executive producer and director David McKenzie of Associated Television International said. "We are honored to be a part of it. We are also excited for the challenge of introducing a new format that will celebrate the contributions of daytime television."

The Daytime Emmys recognize outstanding achievement in daytime television programming — between 2AM and 6PM — and categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content. They were last on CBS in 2011.

47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Friday, June 26, 8/7c, CBS