What's Coming and Going From Netflix in May 2020

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Netflix is bolstering its library this May as plenty of new and returning series are set to arrive on the streaming platform.

Kicking things off at the beginning of the month is Ryan Murphy's latest title, Hollywood, which makes its debut on May 1. Meanwhile, the long-awaited Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special is also set to arrive on May 12, with Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane and Jane Krakowski reprising their roles.

Kemper's Office cohorts Steve Carell and Greg Daniels will debut their comedy series Space Force at the end of the month on May 29. Also on the roster? Comedy specials from Hannah Gadsby and Jerry Seinfeld as well as new seasons of CW hit series and Grey's Anatomy. Plus, the buzzy Adam Sandler film Uncut Gems arrives May 25.

A new season of Dead to Me and the premiere of Damien Chazelle's The Eddy are also among the lineup and that's just barely scratching the surface of what Netflix has to offer this May. Don't miss out on the full lineup below.

Available This Month on Netflix:

TBD

Blood & Water —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room —NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Mystic Pop-up Bar —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Supergirl: Season 5

May 1

All Day and a Night —NETFLIX FILM

Almost Happy —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get In —NETFLIX FILM

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy —NETFLIX FAMILY

The Half of It —NETFLIX FILM

Hollywood —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Into the Night —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mrs. Serial Killer —NETFLIX FILM

Reckoning: Season 1 (Exclusively on Netflix)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 2

Arctic Dogs

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill —NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

May 6

Workin' Moms: Season 4 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 7

Scissor Seven: Season 2 —NETFLIX ANIME

May 8

18 regali: NETFLIX FILM

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt —NETFLIX FAMILY

Dead to Me: Season 2 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Eddy —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hollow: Season 2 —NETFLIX FAMILY

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valeria —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 9

Charmed: Season 2

Grey's Anatomy: Season 16

May 11

Bordertown: Season 3 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics —NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trial by Media —NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 12

True: Terrific Tales —NETFLIX FAMILY

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend —NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL

May 13

The Wrong Missy —NETFLIX FILM

May 14

Riverdale: Season 4

May 15

Chichipatos —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

District 9

I Love You, Stupid —NETFLIX FILM

Inhuman Resources —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans: Season 3 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

She-Ra and the Princess of Power: Season 5 —NETFLIX FAMILY

White Lines —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17

Soul Surfer

May 18

The Big Flower Fight —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything —NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Sweet Magnolias —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trumbo

May 20

Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall —NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Flash: Season 6

Rebellion de los Godinez —NETFLIX FILM

May 22

Control Z —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

History 101 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS —NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 2 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 23

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas —NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

May 27

I'm No Longer Here —NETFLIX FILM

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28

Dorohedoro —NETFLIX ANIME

La corazonada —NETFLIX FILM

May 29

Space Force —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 —NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 31

High Strung Free Dance

Leaving This Month:

John Carter

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

Scandal: Season 1-7

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She's Out of My League

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

Bitten: Season 1-3

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich