What's Coming and Going From Netflix in May 2020
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Netflix is bolstering its library this May as plenty of new and returning series are set to arrive on the streaming platform.
Kicking things off at the beginning of the month is Ryan Murphy's latest title, Hollywood, which makes its debut on May 1. Meanwhile, the long-awaited Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special is also set to arrive on May 12, with Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane and Jane Krakowski reprising their roles.
Kemper's Office cohorts Steve Carell and Greg Daniels will debut their comedy series Space Force at the end of the month on May 29. Also on the roster? Comedy specials from Hannah Gadsby and Jerry Seinfeld as well as new seasons of CW hit series and Grey's Anatomy. Plus, the buzzy Adam Sandler film Uncut Gems arrives May 25.
A new season of Dead to Me and the premiere of Damien Chazelle's The Eddy are also among the lineup and that's just barely scratching the surface of what Netflix has to offer this May. Don't miss out on the full lineup below.
Available This Month on Netflix:
TBD
Blood & Water —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room —NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Mystic Pop-up Bar —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Supergirl: Season 5
May 1
All Day and a Night —NETFLIX FILM
Almost Happy —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Get In —NETFLIX FILM
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy —NETFLIX FAMILY
The Half of It —NETFLIX FILM
Hollywood —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Into the Night —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mrs. Serial Killer —NETFLIX FILM
Reckoning: Season 1 (Exclusively on Netflix)
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 2
Arctic Dogs
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill —NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
May 6
Workin' Moms: Season 4 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 7
Scissor Seven: Season 2 —NETFLIX ANIME
May 8
18 regali: NETFLIX FILM
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt —NETFLIX FAMILY
Dead to Me: Season 2 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Eddy —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollow: Season 2 —NETFLIX FAMILY
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valeria —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 9
Charmed: Season 2
Grey's Anatomy: Season 16
May 11
Bordertown: Season 3 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics —NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trial by Media —NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 12
True: Terrific Tales —NETFLIX FAMILY
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend —NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL
May 13
The Wrong Missy —NETFLIX FILM
May 14
Riverdale: Season 4
May 15
Chichipatos —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
District 9
I Love You, Stupid —NETFLIX FILM
Inhuman Resources —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans: Season 3 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princess of Power: Season 5 —NETFLIX FAMILY
White Lines —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Public Enemies
United 93
May 17
Soul Surfer
May 18
The Big Flower Fight —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything —NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Sweet Magnolias —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trumbo
May 20
Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall —NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Flash: Season 6
Rebellion de los Godinez —NETFLIX FILM
May 22
Control Z —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
History 101 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Just Go With It
THE LOVEBIRDS —NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 2 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 23
Dynasty: Season 3
May 25
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas —NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
May 27
I'm No Longer Here —NETFLIX FILM
The Lincoln Lawyer
May 28
Dorohedoro —NETFLIX ANIME
La corazonada —NETFLIX FILM
May 29
Space Force —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 —NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 31
High Strung Free Dance
Leaving This Month:
John Carter
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
Royal Pains: Season 1-8
Scandal: Season 1-7
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She's Out of My League
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
Bitten: Season 1-3
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich