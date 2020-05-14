'Queer Eye' Season 5 Sets Premiere Date on Netflix

The Fab Five's boat is hitting land soon as Season 5 of Queer Eye anchors on Netflix beginning Friday, June 5.

As they hit the ground running, the men are working their magic in Philadelphia helping transform the lives of the stylistically challenged into new and improved versions of themselves. Ten 45-minute episodes will arrive on the streaming platform that Friday, providing fans with plenty to binge.

Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France return in their expertise roles, providing assistance in the fields of Food & Wine, Interior Design, Grooming, Culture and Fashion. The Emmy Award-winning program sees the men bring their message of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new group of individuals living in the City of Brotherly Love.

It's been nearly a year since fans last spent time with these life-changing friends and it can't come at a more perfect time. Teasing the upcoming episodes, Netflix also unveiled the key art for Season 5, which sees the men recreate George Washington's crossing of the Delaware. The image is fitting considering Philadelphia's rich history as the birthplace of the nation.

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer and David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman and Mark Bracero are also executive producers for ITV Entertainment.

Don't miss the Fab Five's return — tune into Queer Eye when Season 5 premieres this June and catch up on the first four seasons which are streaming now on Netflix.

Queer Eye, Season 5, Premieres Friday, June 5, Netflix