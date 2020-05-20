Tuesday TV Ratings: 'Voice' Finale Tops Viewership, Penultimate 'Masked Singer' Strong

No big surprise that the final results of NBC's The Voice grabbed the highest number of total viewers for Tuesday night's primetime broadcast television. In the 18-49 demo, the final two-hour broadcast tied for the night at a .9 rating with The Masked Singer penultimate episode, airing ahead of Wednesday night's Season 3 finale.

An ABC Sports special, After the Dance also performed well, maximizing on the love for ESPN documentary series The Last Dance, which wrapped on Sunday. The special tied for second place in 18-49 with The Voice recap episode and fell behind an NCIS rerun for total viewers in the same 8 o'clock hour. The two-hour Story of Soaps special failed to spark huge viewership with a 0.3 rating and two million total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, May 19, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):