'The Voice' Unveils Season 18 Winner – Did America Make the Right Choice?

America picked their Season 18 winner for NBC's beloved music competition series The Voice during the live finale on Tuesday night.

Narrowed down to a Top 5 of Micah Iverson, Thunderstorm Artis, Todd Tilghman, Toneisha Harris, and CammWess, the pool of talent was at an all-time high for the show's first part-remote season. In an evening that kicked off with a revisiting performances from Monday night's Part 1, the celebration really srtarted during the second half of the two-hour finale with a group performance featuring this season's contestants, coaches old and new, and more.

Throughout the night, performances from past seasons were re-aired, and the show also took time to recognize people working on the frontlines during the ongoing health crisis. They also included some special segments like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's rendition of their song "Nobody But You," and Blake and the rest of the coaches singing with the remaining contestants.

Kelly Clarkson duetted with team member Micah on "I Run to You," Nick Jonas sang "You'll Be in My Heart" with Thunderstorm, Blake took on two duets performing "Don't Stop" with Toneisha and "Authority Song" with Todd, and John Legend teamed up with CammWess for a rendition of Elton John's "Rocketman."

Other performances from the evening included those from KAROL G, Bon Jovi, and Lady Antebellum. As the finale event neared its end, the Top 5 were narrowed down once more and Micah and CammWess were eliminated, leaving Thunderstorm, Toneisha, and Todd in the Top 3.

In the end, Todd Tilghman was crowned this season's champion as his family surrounded him for the big moment. With such a talented group of finalists, did America make the right choice? See the winning reveal below and let us know what you think in the comments.