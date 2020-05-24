Why You'll Love Every Epic Minute of 'Poldark,' Now Streaming on Prime Video

It's perfectly acceptable to watch the 18th- and 19th-century-set romantic saga Poldark solely to swoon over the brooding, flawed hero, former soldier/mine owner/frequently shirtless Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner). But there's so much more to love about PBS Masterpiece's British drama, which is available to stream in its entirety now that the fifth and final installment arrived on Prime Video in May.

Top of the list: Ross' smart, feisty soulmate Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson, above, with Turner), his equal in every way. At the outset of the series, based on the popular novels from Winston Graham, she toils as Ross' kitchen maid at his estate overlooking the gorgeous Cornish coastal cliffs.

But their shared wit, grit, and sensuality soon spark passion, which is certainly palpable to viewers. "Aidan and I have chemistry that works on camera," Tomlinson told TV Guide Magazine last year. "We can't define it."

It's a joy to see them marry and have a family; suspenseful as they weather deadly mine disasters, class conflict, and poverty; and devastating to witness their infidelity, especially Ross' night with first love Elizabeth (Heida Reed) in Season 2, before she marries greedy banker George Warleggan (Jack Farthing). That comes back to haunt the Poldarks repeatedly as George's obsessive hatred for Ross intensifies — bringing twists all the way to the series finale. You'll love every epic minute.

Poldark, Streaming Now, Amazon Prime Video