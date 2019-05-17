3 Reasons to Binge 'Poldark' Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video

Poldark has way more going for it than just a great head of hair. (Although yes, that too.)

Season 4 of PBS Masterpiece's epic period drama — which follows the luxuriously maned former military hero Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) as he endeavors, stoically, to carve out a better life for himself and his community in starving, war-torn 18th-century Cornwall, England — is coming to Prime Video in all of its sweeping, sea-salted glory.

Behold but a few reasons to plunge headfirst into 1796.

Things Are Looking up for Polark and His Conflicted Wife, Demelza

Season 3 of the fan-favorite series plumbed the depths of despair, particularly on the romance front, with Ross and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) trying — and very nearly failing — to keep their marriage afloat. But it's always Poldark-est before the dawn … right?

When the action resumes, the couple will share a long overdue heart-to-heart (and then some). Now, if only they can both manage to keep their eyes — and hearts — from wandering.

It's an Election Year

Our protagonist and his enemy, the dreaded MP George Warleggan (Jack Farthing), will soon meet in the political arena, as Ross steps into the shoes of the ailing Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse) — who's still pining away for Demelza, by the way — and runs for Parliament.

In related news, Ross's former flame, Elizabeth, will try once and for all to convince her husband, George, that their son, Valentine, is actually his and not his archrival's. Good luck with that.

They’re Taking the Show on the Road

We'll get a respite from Cornwall's craggy, windswept dunes when Ross and Demelza take a jaunt to London late in the season. Alas, while there, Demelza will catch the eye of an odious suitor, setting off a deadly chain of events.

Also on deck for the finale? Prepare to say goodbye to one of the main characters. Although fatalities aren't rare around these parts, this particular farewell is sure to reverberate as the crew forges ahead into its last season — and a new century.

Poldark, Season 4, Streaming, Amazon Prime Video