Every Must-See Moment From 'The Voice's Top 9 Performances (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
The Voice Season 18 Top 9
NBC

The Voice's Top 9 brought their A-game during last night's episode as the stakes grow higher ahead of the Season 18 finale.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton admired the remaining competitors as they delivered their latest performances which were dedicated to their biggest "fans" ranging from family members in quarantine to a neighbor or even their hometown.

Below, we're rounding up the Top 9's performances from the night.

Thunderstorm Artis sings "Home"

This fan favorite took on the Michael Bublé tune for his performance from home and it had the coaches swaying in their seats until they gave him a thunderous applause through their screens.

Joanna Serenko performs "Lean On Me"

This powerful performer presented her own version of Bill Withers' classic with the help of The Voice's backup singers to high praise from the coaches.

Micah Iverson sings "I Will Follow You Into the Dark"

Iverson delivered a unique cover of Death Cab For Cutie's somber song with the help of his guitar and his coach Kelly Clarkson couldn't be more pleased.

Allegra Miles performs "Overjoyed"

This young hopeful went with the ambitious choice of Stevie Wonder's track for her Top 9 performance, the coaches praised her maturity with the difficult tune.

Toneisha Harris sings "Because You Loved Me"

The Team Blake member offered up her best Celine Dion cover and earned an invite to perform with Kelly at her Vegas show in the future after being floored by her talent.

Todd Tilghman performs "Love, Me"

Tilghman chose to sing his version of Collin Raye's song surrounded by his children at home, delivering a moving number that was praised for his talent for storytelling through song.

Megan Danielle sings "What Hurts the Most"

This teen presented a seasoned rendition of the Rascal Flatts track which earned high marks from Kelly who thanked the hopeful for her talent.

Zan Fiskum performs "Never Be the Same"

This folksy performer deviated from her usual path as she took on Camila Cabello's tune, but the bold choice seems to have paid off as the coaches praised her ability to arrange to music and sing with ease.

CammWess sings "Rainbow"

This smooth singer chose Kacey Musgraves' moving tune for his performance but put his own twist on it and the coaches couldn't praise it enough.

Who should be crowned this season's winner? Let us know in the comments below.

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC