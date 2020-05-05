'The Voice's First Remote 'Live' Shows — How Did They Compare to 'Idol's?

The Voice's remote shows began their run last night on NBC as the coaches and contestants operated from within the comfort of their own homes.

Taped live, the episode highlighted performances from the remaining Top 17 as Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton provided some praise and constructive advice. The fate of the singers' lives on the show now rests on voting viewers. Along with the usual format, the episode also featured a performance from Mega Mentor James Taylor alongside the Top 17.

Throughout the evening, viewers were served up some great performances, but were left with a tough decision as the pool will be narrowed down into a Top 9 by Tuesday evening. Unlike Monday's show, this second remote episode will actually be live as contestants find out whether they're staying in the show or done for the season.

Hosted by Carson Daly from The Voice's empty stage, the show went on, and so did some truly must-see moments. Below, catch five of the evening's best:

Allegra Miles sings "New York State of Mind"

Thunderstorm Artis performs "Summertime"

CammWess sings "Ain't No Sunshine"

Micah Iverson performs "Your Song"

Megan Danielle sings "Anyone"

After American Idol's at home debut, it's clear that there are some major differences between the shows, with the main one being The Voice's two weekly episodes versus the ABC reality competition's single weekly installment. Rather than learn results the next day, Idol's singers wait a whole week for results.

Apart from format differences that were already present before going live from home, American Idol and The Voice have relatively similar approaches to the remote episodes during this ongoing health crisis. Let us know what you thought about The Voice's format in the comments below.

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC