'The Voice' Top 9: Our Power Ranking for Season 18

The Voice Season 18
The Voice held its first remote elimination episode on Tuesday night as the Top 9 were unveiled and eight contestants were eliminated from the competition.

Each team held onto at least two singers as America’s vote and a Coach’s save determined the competitors’ fates. As for those in jeopardy, only four were selected to participate in the Instant Save as America voted for their favorite. The contestants who were automatically safe were: Todd Tilghman, CammWess, Micah Iverson, and Thunderstorm Artis. Coach saves included Blake Shelton‘s Toneisha Harris, John Legend‘s Zan Fiskum, Kelly Clarkson‘s Megan Danielle, and Nick Jonas‘ Allegra Miles.

The singers who took part in the Instant Save were Joanna Serenko, Mandi Castillo, Cedrice, and Michael Williams. In the end, Serenko was the performer selected to continue onto the next round with The Voice‘s Top 9 of Season 18. And that meant it was time to bid farewell to eliminated artists Joei Fulco, Mike Jerel, Mandi Thomas, Cedrice, Michael Williams, Arei Moon, Roderick Chambers, and Mandi Castillo.

Considering these selections, we’re taking a look at the remaining hopefuls and ranking them from least to most likely to win, as it currently stands in Season 18. Scroll down for our ranking!

Todd Tilghman The Voice Season 18
Trae Patton/NBC

9. Todd Tilghman

The 41-year-old Team Blake competitor has definitely made his mark but lags behind his fellow Top 9 performers in YouTube online views. Could that mean he’s next on the chopping block?

Zan Fiskum The Voice Season 18
Trae Patton/NBC

8. Zan Fiskum

This Team Legend member has provided the audience with some fantastically folksy numbers. But will that be enough for the 22-year-old to break through in a competition seeming to favor country and R&B artists?

Toneisha Harris The Voice Season 18
Trae Patton/NBC

7. Toneisha Harris

At 44, this Team Blake singer has blown the audience away with her soulful performances. She was saved by Blake, but Harris isn’t entirely safe, leaving her behind some of her equally talented competitors.

Megan Danielle on Season 18 of The Voice
Trae Patton/NBC

6. Megan Danielle

This Team Kelly member is just 17 but she has a solid hold of the competition. Her humble beginnings in Georgia have kept her grounded throughout the season and that’s allowed her to shine in a way that’s worth saving in her coach’s eyes. Still, she’s somewhat middle of the pack with viewers.

The Voice Season 18 Joanna Serenko
Trae Patton/NBC

5. Joanna Serenko

She may have been in jeopardy this week, but t 18-year-old Team Blake contestant’s talent is undeniable and it’s reflected in the view counts on her performances — she’s just not leading the group right now.

Micah Iverson The Voice Season 18
Trae Patton/NBC

4. Micah Iverson

This top competitor from Team Kelly impressed with his first performance from home as he took on Elton John’s “Your Song.” The 25-year-old singer has been consistently good and that reflects in his continued safety.

CammWess The Voice Season 18
Trae Patton/NBC

3. CammWess

This 21-year-old performer from South Carolina was Team Legend’s top performer as he wowed at home with “Ain’t No Sunshine.” The buzz around him has remained since the Blind Auditions, making him on of the season’s top contenders.

Allegra Miles Season 18 the Voice
Trae Patton/NBC

2. Allegra Miles

A member of Team Nick, Miles has proven herself time and again with showstopping performances. At 16, she’s one of the season’s youngest competitors, but also one of its most popular.

The Voice Season 18 Thunderstorm Artis
Trae Patton/NBC

1. Thunderstorm Artis

Artis’ smooth vocals have been making headlines since the Blind Auditions. During the live show, the 23-year-old Team Nick competitor delivered a dazzling cover of Ella Fitzgerald’s “Summertime” with a unique twist, earning him automatic safety with America’s vote. And we don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

