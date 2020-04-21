12 Must-See Performances From 'The Voice' Knockouts, Part 2 (VIDEO)

The Voice continued the Knockouts in last night's showstopping episode as contestants went head-to-head.

Featuring the season's four-way Knockout, the remaining hopefuls fought for their spots on teams led by coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton. With the stakes higher than ever at this point — a chance to take part in the live portion of the competition — contestants put their best foot forward and performed with all they've got. Below, we're rounding up the evening's must-see moments.

Mandi Castillo sings "Stand By Me" and Thunderstorm Artis performs "Preach"

These Team Legend performers impressed the coaches with their moment in the spotlight both advancing in the competition as Castillo was selected to continue with Legend and Artis was stolen by fellow coach Nick Jonas.

Arei Moon sings "You Don't Know My Name"

Going up against fellow Team Nick member Jon Mullins, Moon blew the competition away with her cover of Alicia Keys' track, earning her a spot in the next round.

Micah Iverson performs "Graveyard"

Paired against fellow Team Kelly member Tayler Green, Iverson was chosen to advance by his coach after delivering a stunning cover of Halsey's hit.

Allegra Miles sings "Chandelier"

This member of Team Nick offered a wildly unique cover of Sia's hit tune winning her a spot in the next level of the competition against Knockout partner Jacob Miller.

Mandi Thomas performs "My Church"

Going up against teammate Anaya Cheyenne, Thomas was selected to move forward by her coach Kelly Clarkson after presenting a strong version of Maren Morris' track.

Cedrice sings "Love on the Brain" and Toneisha Harris performs "Diamonds"

These Team Blake performers both took on Rihanna tunes for their Knockouts, each delivering strong covers. Ultimately Blake chose Harris to stay with his team, but Cedrice was stolen by Kelly before the night was through.

4-Way Knockout

Four singers were selected to partake in a 4-way Knockout, pitting Todd Michael Hall (Team Blake), Nelson Cade III (Team Legend), Michael Williams (Team Nick) and Samantha Howell (Team Kelly) against each other as they compete for America's vote. Depending on who earned the most votes, that competitor will be given the chance to carry on when the live portion begins. While their fates remain uncertain, check out their showstopping performances below:

Todd Michael Hall sings "Somebody to Love"

Nelson Cade III performs "Best Part"

Michael Williams sings "You Are the Reason"

Samantha Howell performs "Always On My Mind"

The Voice, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC