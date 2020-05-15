Thursday TV Ratings: 'How To Get Away With Murder' Series Finale Hits High

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? continues to dominate on Thursday nights, and this week, ABC's revived quiz show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel grabbed the top spot in both the 18-49 demo (tying with time slot follower Station 19) and total viewers for the night.

For the series finale of ABC's How to Get Away With Murder, the Viola Davis drama went out on a high after six seasons, winning the 10 o'clock hour in the 18-49 demo and hitting a season high in total viewers — its highest since October 2018 (3.3 million). NBC's new drama Council of Dads hit a series low in total viewers with 2.84 million viewers though its 18-49 demo (0.4) was on par with the previous week.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, May 14, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):