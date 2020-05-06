Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson & More Join 'The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II'

ABC is expanding its lineup of performers for The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II airing this Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10.

The television event hosted by Ryan Seacrest is once again bringing beloved Disney tunes to viewers' homes with the help of some famous faces. A lengthy list of performers was released when the follow-up special was first announced, but now the network is announcing additional artists joining the fun.

The latest additions include Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang, John Legend, and Katy Perry, and ABC teases there will be plenty more surprise performances. Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the rest of The Muppets will also take part in the musical event.

Keke Palmer's previously announced performance of "Zero to Hero" will include a dance from Dancing with the Stars professionals Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater.

Previously announced performers include Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Shakira, Rebel Wilson, and Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland.

Raising the curtain on the evening's festivities will be The Muppets and Burgess, who will lead the vocal warmup for the night. Below, see a list of the new numbers added to the event's slate:

"Baby Mine" – Katy Perry

"Beauty and the Beast" – John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

"Remember Me" – Miguel feat. Christina Aguilera



"Your Mother and Mine" – Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang

"Zero to Hero" – Keke Palmer feat. “Dancing with the Stars” Pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, Sunday, May 10, 7/6c, ABC