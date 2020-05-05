Nat Geo's 'The Right Stuff' Moves to Disney+ for Fall Premiere (VIDEO)

Disney+ is getting into the space program.

National Geographic's The Right Stuff is moving to the streaming service, with a fall premiere planned. The eight-episode scripted series is based on Tom Wolfe's bestselling nonfiction account of the early days of the U.S. space program.

It offers a look at what would become America's first "reality show," with ambitious astronauts and their families becoming instant celebrities in a competition that could kill them or make them immortal. At the center of it are Major John Glenn (Patrick J. Adams), a revered test pilot and committed family man with unwavering principles, and Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard (Jake McDorman), one of the Navy's best test pilots.

The rest of the Mercury Seven — part of NASA's project in the space race with the Soviets — includes Lieutenant Gordon Cooper (Colin O'Donoghue), the youngest who was selected to everyone's surprise; Wally Schirra (Aaron Staton), a competitive pilot who pulls pranks; Scott Carpenter (James Lafferty), a soulful man dubbed "The Poet" by the other astronauts; Deke Slayton (Micah Stock), a taciturn, incredibly intelligent pilot and engineer; and Gus Grissom (Michael Trotter), a no-nonsense test pilot who eventually becomes the second man in space.

The ensemble cast also includes Nora Zehetner, Eloise Mumford, Shannon Lucio, Patrick Fischler, Eric Ladin, Danny Strong, and Josh Cooke.

"This true story of scientific innovation and human perseverance could not be more timely," Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Global Television Networks, said in a statement. "National Geographic's The Right Stuff is an aspirational story about exploration, ambition, determination, and resilience and reminds us that human beings can achieve the extraordinary when united by a common purpose. This series provides a compelling behind-the-scenes look at the flawed, but heroic Mercury 7 astronauts and we are thrilled that it has found its perfect home on Disney+."

"As our audiences around the world turn to Disney+ to find inspiration and optimism, we believe the true-life heroism of the Mercury 7 will showcase the tenacity of the human spirit and inspire a new generation to reach for the stars," Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+, added.

"Disney+ is the perfect partner to bring forth this story of what it takes to truly achieve something extraordinary, but also the personal costs of that ambition," executive producer Jennifer Davisson said.

Mark Lafferty serves as showrunner. Joining him and Davisson as executive producers are Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Staples, and Howard Korder. Chris Long directed and executive produced the first episode. Thelma Schoonmaker and Strong serve as consulting producers, and Michael Hampton is a co-producer.

The Right Stuff, Series Premiere, Fall 2020, Disney+