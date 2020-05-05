Robert Rodriguez Directing 'Mandalorian' Season 2 Episode (PHOTO)

The Mandalorian fans got some exciting news on Star Wars Day (a.k.a. May the Fourth) when a couple of Season 2's directors were revealed.

The show, which just launched its companion docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on May 4 as well, is giving viewers a glimpse at the future. While few details about the Disney+ series' upcoming episodes have been shared, some exciting names are joining the director's list as Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Grindhouse) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man films) revealed their roles in the second season.

"I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe," Rodriguez wrote in a tweet featuring a photo of himself and the fan-favorite "Baby Yoda," who is known as The Child in The Mandalorian.

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Reed shared his own tweet, captioning a photo of his directing chair featuring Mando's (Pedro Pascal) helmet, "#MayThe4thBeWithYou."

These are just two directors who will be involved in Season 2, and considering Season 1's lineup, which included Deborah Chow (American Gods, Better Call Saul), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope, The Chi), Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World) and Taika Waititi (JoJo Rabbit, Thor:Ragnarok), we're sure more great names are on the way.

While fans have to wait for more news about The Mandalorian's second season, the directors and cast are pulling the curtain back in Disney+'s Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian docuseries. Relive Season 1 from a new perspective while you await the latest chapter in Mando's story.

