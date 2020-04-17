9 Must-See Performances From ABC's 'Disney Family Singalong' (VIDEO)

The Disney Family Singalong brought some of music's biggest stars together for a night of nostalgia via various performances.

While every song held its own special Disney magic, there were a few moments definitely worth checking out. Among the evening's highlights were High School Musical's epic reunion with original costars Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Gabreel, and even Zac Efron — who didn't join in on singing but introduced the rest of the performers.

Whether it was Beyoncé's showstopping vocals, Ariana Grande's mesmerizing Hercules love ballad, or Josh Groban's friendly number, there was no shortage in laughs and feel-good moments. Mix in a spectacular dance routine from Derek and Julianne Hough and you've got quite a singalong.

Below, watch a roundup of the night's best singalong moments and let us know your favorites in the comments below.

Kristin Chenoweth Leads a Vocal Warm-up

Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken perform "Gaston" from Beauty and the Beast

Ariana Grande sings "I Won't Say I'm in Love" from Hercules

Little Big Town performs "A Spoonful of Sugar" from Mary Poppins

Josh Groban sings "You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story

Demi Lovato performs "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella

The cast of High School Musical and more sing "We're All in This Together"

Beyoncé sings "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio

i will not rest until disney plays Beyoncé’s version during the kiss goodnight at the magic kingdom pic.twitter.com/VMN9kttF4i — jessa 🦋 (@directedbyrian) April 17, 2020

Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert & Julianne Hough perform "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast