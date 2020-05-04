'American Idol' Top 11: Did America (and the Judges) Choose Correctly?

The American Idol live shows from home continued during the Sunday, May 3 broadcast as the Top 11 were selected by voters and the judges.

Originally meant to be a Top 10, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were given the option to save one competitor from elimination. In this case, Makayla Phillips was the lucky contestant offered another chance to sing for her life in the competition.

But before that, the two-hour broadcast slowly revealed the initial Top 10, with each singer learning of the good news via the judges, while viewers got a peek into their home lives that week. It was all followed by a performance from each advancing performer airing after the reveal.

Peppered throughout the evening were special mentoring moments with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, and Darius Rucker. And American Idol's own Phillip Phillips returned for a touching rendition of his hit, "Home."

So who made the coveted Top 11? Along with the saved Makayla Phillips, America voted through Louis Knight, Just Sam, Julia Gargano, Jovin Webb, Grace Leer, Jonny West, Sophia James, Arthur Gunn, Dillon James and Francisco Martin. Below, see their musical numbers from the night:

Louis Knight sings "In My Place"

Julia Gargano performs "New York State of Mind"

Jovin Webb sings "Voodoo"

Grace Leer performs "Over the Rainbow"

Jonny West sings "Faithfully"

Sophia James performs "In My Room"

Arthur Gunn sings "Country Roads"

Just Sam performs "Grandma's Hands"

Dillon James sings "Yesterday"

Francisco Martin performs "Falling Like The Stars"

Makayla Phillips sings "The House That Built Me"

After seeing the Top 11 perform, do you think America and the judges made the right picks when it came to this year's Top 11? See how the competition is narrowed down even more when American Idol returns next week on ABC.

