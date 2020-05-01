'The Voice' Goes Remote as NBC Unveils Plans for Live Shows

NBC's The Voice is taking a cue from American Idol as it prepares to air remotely from the contestants' and coaches' homes for its live shows on Monday, May 4.

Host Carson Daly will emcee the rounds from a soundstage without a live audience in front of The Voice's iconic red chairs as the four coaches — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton — prepare to broadcast from their current home locations.

Kelly will film from her ranch in Montana, Blake from his home in Oklahoma, and both Nick and John will go live from their Los Angeles abodes. The live shows will feature the Top 17 as they perform for America's vote from different towns across the U.S., taking viewers into their homes and other meaningful locations.

In addition to performances, viewers will see the preparation that goes into putting these numbers together as the coaches lead their teams in remote mentoring sessions, providing a unique look at those relationships. Contestants were also provided wardrobe and guidance when it comes to choreography and art direction, as well as "state-of-the-art camera and audio equipment." And fans will also be given an authentic peek into the home lives of The Voice's coaches.

"Reinventing the live shows has allowed us to create innovative ways to bring The Voice to life in a fresh and intimate way," said Audrey Morrissey, Voice Executive Producer and Showrunner in a statement. "It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique Voice experience that will feel both new and familiar."

Monday performance episodes will be recorded live-to-tape as the singers pre-tape their segments. Viewers will vote for their favorites through the night, and on Tuesday results shows, artists will learn live whether they'll compete for the Instant Save. During these results shows, voting in real-time will allow the audience to determine which artist will advance to the Top 9 from the Instant Save.

In the May 4 episode, things will kick off with an uplifting performance by Mega Mentor James Taylor who will appear alongside the remaining artists he mentored during the Knockout Rounds. Then, Carson will reveal which four artists from the show's first Four-Way Knockout were voted through by American, earning a spot in the Top 17. And finally, the performances will commence as contestants compete in front of the coaches and America for a chance to continue on to the Top 9.

#TheVoice is coming to you LIVE for our first-ever remote shows! 🎤✌️ The Coaches are bringing you into their homes and we’re going to the Top 17’s hometowns. Monday and LIVE Tuesday 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/kXdzbYeOP8 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 30, 2020

