First Look: Alec Baldwin, Anthony Anderson & More Preview ABC's Summer Fun & Games

ABC's annual Summer Fun & Games slate is returning once more, and some of the hosts are teasing what viewers can expect from the lineup.

Match Game's Alec Baldwin, To Tell the Truth's Anthony Anderson and Celebrity Family Feud's Steve Harvey are breaking down what viewers should be gearing up for when their shows and more return to the schedule this May. Along with providing fans a first look at the game shows for the season, we also have your exclusive sneak peek at the key art for their shows along with Elizabeth Banks in Press Your Luck.

Kicking off the festivities on May 21, Anthony Anderson's To Tell the Truth puts a panel of celebrities on the spot as they're forced to figure out which contestants are lying and who's telling the truth. "We could all use a good laugh right about now, so why not start by watching celebrities compete against each other and guess who's telling the truth while my Mama Doris uses her expert lie detecting skills to show them how it's done!" Anderson says.

"So grab your family, your significant other, your roommates, your pet — whoever you're staying safe with, I'll grab my Mama for family game night, and we can all try to sniff out the imposters on To Tell the Truth." Among the celebrities who are poised to feature in this year's games are Ashanti, Brad Garrett, Michael Strahan, Mark Duplass, Mike Tyson, Patti LaBelle, Rita Moreno, Yara Shahidi and more.

Meanwhile, on May 31 viewers will be able to tune in for fresh episodes of Celebrity Family Feud, Match Game and Press Your Luck. "Look, during these challenging times I can't think of anything better to break up the monotony than some good hard laughs at famous people," says Celebrity Family Feud's Steve Harvey, who kicks off the Sunday night lineup. "I don't know if you've noticed this, but just because you're well known don't make you right," he jokes before adding, "Tune in and watch this!!!!!"

Match-ups this year include Queer Eye vs. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Jersey Shore vs. The Hills and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills vs. Andy Cohen among others. Following Feud is ABC's Press Your Luck hosted by Banks as players compete for cash and attempt to avoid those pesky WHAMMYs at all cost.

Rounding the Sunday slate off is Match Game, which will see contestants attempt to fill in the blanks created by celebrities which include Amy Sedaris, Angie Harmon, Bob Saget, Christie Brinkley, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski, Padma Lakshmi, Vivica A. Fox and more. "Staying safe at home and watching TV is about to get a lot more BLANK. We've got plenty of irreverent celebrities on deck for our fifth season — some Match Game first-timers and some returning favorites plus yours truly," Baldwin shares. "A nice dose of laughter is a good thing for all of us right now."

Don't miss out on ABC's Summer Fun & Games lineup! Check premiere dates for these shows and more here.

To Tell the Truth, Season Premiere, Thursday, May 21, 10/9c, ABC

Celebrity Family Feud, Season Premiere, Sunday, May 31, 8/7c, ABC



Press Your Luck, Season Premiere, Sunday, May 31, 9/8c, ABC

Match Game, Season Premiere, Sunday, May 31, 10/9c, ABC