ABC Summer 2020 Premiere Dates: 'S.H.I.E.L.D's Final Season, Game Shows Galore & More

Today, ABC unveiled its summer lineup of programming ranging from returning scripted favorites and game shows to fresh new titles.

After huge success last summer, ABC is bringing back its "Summer Fun & Games" lineup back with premieres for returning series such as Holey Moley II: The Sequel, To Tell the Truth, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game. Also revealed is the premiere date for the final season of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Plus, catch new series The Genetic Detective when it makes its debut this season in 2020. Ranging across May and June, these shows are sure to keep viewers occupied as they remain under "stay at home orders." Make sure you don't miss a thing and mark your calendars for what's to come.

Catch a sneak peek at the fun in the clip below along with the full lineup of premieres.

ABC 2020 Summer Premiere Dates & Time-Slot Shifts

Thursday, April 30

8/7c - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (*New Time Slot)

Tuesday, May 19

10/9c - The Genetic Detective (Series Premiere)

Thursday, May 21

9/8c - Holey Moley II: The Sequel (Season Premiere)

10/9c - To Tell the Truth (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, May 27

10/9c - Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season Premiere)

Sunday, May 31

8/7c - Celebrity Family Feud (Season Premiere)

9/8c - Press Your Luck (Season Premiere)

10/9c - Match Game (Season Premiere)

Thursday, June 11

8/7 - Holey Moley II: The Sequel (*New Time Slot)