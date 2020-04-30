'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Tests Anthony Anderson's Knowledge of 'Cheer' (VIDEO)

Did black-ish's Anthony Anderson get sucked in by all the hype surrounding the Netflix docuseries Cheer?

His success in Thursday's episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire depends on just that, as TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek reveals.

Anderson continues his streak playing for the Anderson Family Foundation as the game show moves to Thursdays at 8/7c. "The breakout start from the Netflix docuseries Cheer, Jerry Harris is known for encouraging his squad with a high-octane brand of hype known as what?" Jimmy Kimmel asks the contestant.

Watch the clip above to see the choices and Anderson's reaction. How well does he know Cheer? (He'll be getting $32,000 for his charity either way.)

Also in Thursday's episode, Ike Barinholtz plays for Uplift Family Services, and Hannibal Buress takes a turn in the hot seat for Melvina Masterminds. In the first three episodes, Eric Stonestreet, Will Forte, Nikki Glaser, and Jane Fonda also played for charities.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC