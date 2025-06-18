‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Ken Jennings Competing on Rival Game Show Is ‘Unfair’

Who wants to be a millionaire? Well, Ken Jennings already is. The Jeopardy! host is set to compete on the upcoming season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? starting on Wednesday, July 23. Fans of the game show think it is unfair since he is the undisputed G.O.A.T. of Jeopardy!.

Ken Jennings will be playing with Matt Damon, as all of the celebrities will pair up to try and win $1 Million for charity. Along with Jennings and Damon, this season’s contestants include sportscaster Joe Buck and actor Oliver Hudson, Helen Hunt and Scandal‘s Dan Bucatinsky, Kal Penn and Jameela Jamil, E! red carpet reporter Brad Goreski and producer Gary Janetti, comedian Mike Birbiglia and actress Atsuko Okatsuka, Dietland‘s Tramell Tillman and actor Zach Cherry, Sarah Silverman and comedian and podcaster Marc Maron, Jordan Klepper and comedian Ronny Chieng, Jillian Bell and Chloe Fineman, Community alums Joel McHale and Jim Rash, Workaholics stars Adam Devine and Anders Holm, The Office alums Kate Flannery and Oscar Nuñez, Whose Line Is It Anyway? alums Drew Carey and Aisha Tyler, Deli Boys stars Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh, and CNN’s Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins. Jimmy Kimmel will host.

Since Ken Jennings is on top of the Leaderboard of Legends for Jeopardy!, some fans think it is unfair for him to be on the game show as he has already proven himself to be smart, after racking up $4,370,700 on Jeopardy!.

Jennings has appeared on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in the past. He was on in 2014 for the Guinness World Records Edition, where he won $100,000 after bowing out on the $250,000 question. He has also been an Ask the Expert guest and was part of the 10th Anniversary Primetime Celebration in 2009.

Reddit users had something to say about his appearance. “Seems kind of unfair haha,” one fan wrote.

“That seems kind of unfair tbh lol,” said another.

Some fans think that Jennings might get a run for his money because Matt Damon went to Harvard University and is a “trivia nut.”

“My boy’s wiced smaht,” one fan joked, imitating Damon’s Boston accent. Many think they will be a powerful duo.

However, on the other side of things, fans said that it’s for charity and everyone has the chance to win $1 million, so it is fair. “It’s all for charity, and it’s not like there’s only one team that wins it all, so all good,” they commented.

Some fans wondered who Jennings’ Phone a Friend would be with many joking that it would be Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer. “Ken chooses phone-a-friend. His cellphone rings. He picks it up and answers the question. His phone-a-friend is James Holtzhauer, who does not answer. James’ voicemail greeting is Brad [Rutter],” one Reddit user joked.

“That’s a pretty strong duo,” said another.

“That’s by far the most interesting pair to me, there’s a couple other good ones though. I bet those 2 are funny together,” one last fan said.

Do you think it’s not fair for one of the Greatest of All-Time Jeopardy! legends to be on the game show? Let us know in the comments.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Season 4, Wednesdays, starting July 23, 8/7c, ABC