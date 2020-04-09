What Did You Think of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's Return? (POLL)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire returned to TV last night, beginning its ABC revival featuring stars in the hot seat as they compete for charity.

First up? Eric Stonestreet and Will Forte appeared in the premiere, taking on 15 questions with the help of three lifelines. In this modified iteration, contestants were allowed to bounce questions off of a special guest of their choosing.

For Stonestreet, he brought Modern Family's writer Danny Zucker, and Forte sought out the help of his father, Reb Forte. Along with implementing some new lifelines, one of which includes asking new host Jimmy Kimmel for his take on questions, it was otherwise a night of nostalgic gameplay.

As teased in the beginning of the episode, along with Stonestreet and Forte a slew of celebrities are slated to participate in the program including, Nikki Glaser, Jane Fonda, Anthony Anderson, Catherine O'Hara, Kaitlin Olson, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Dr. Phil, Hannibal Buress, Dr. Drew, Ike Barinholtz, Lauren Lapkus.

So, what did you think about the revival? Let us know whether you liked the revival or not in the poll below.

7 Unforgettable 'Millionaire' Moments to Rewatch Before the Celeb Revival (VIDEO) Including the first time a contestant won the $1 million question ... and the first time someone lost the $1 million question.

Plus, see how some fans are reacting to the game show's return on social media:

@ericstonestreet Thoroughly enjoyed you and @DannyZuker on #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire last night. Thank you for the laughs, the escape, and for putting those Millionaire spotlights on your sister’s work. 💙 — MsCynMet 🌊💙 (@MsCynMet) April 9, 2020

I can’t wait to watch next week episode #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) April 9, 2020

I really enjoyed @jimmykimmel as host of #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire. Welcome back to TV Millionaire — Darin Munnell (@BigD923) April 9, 2020

I’ve been waiting for a quality reboot of #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire ever since Regis left the show and I had to wait for the freakin’ world to end before getting one. Worth the wait! — Shawn Hall (@ShawnHallz) April 9, 2020

10 Biggest American Game Show Winners (VIDEO) While we count down the days until the 'Greatest of All Time' tournament on 'Jeopardy,' see the 10 biggest game show winners in American TV history.

I forgot how good the one hour version of #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire was. — Kendall B. (@kendallb511) April 9, 2020

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC