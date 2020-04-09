What Did You Think of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's Return? (POLL)

Meaghan Darwish
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Eric Stonestreet
ABC/Eric McCandless

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire returned to TV last night, beginning its ABC revival featuring stars in the hot seat as they compete for charity.

First up? Eric Stonestreet and Will Forte appeared in the premiere, taking on 15 questions with the help of three lifelines. In this modified iteration, contestants were allowed to bounce questions off of a special guest of their choosing.

For Stonestreet, he brought Modern Family's writer Danny Zucker, and Forte sought out the help of his father, Reb Forte. Along with implementing some new lifelines, one of which includes asking new host Jimmy Kimmel for his take on questions, it was otherwise a night of nostalgic gameplay.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

(Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless)

As teased in the beginning of the episode, along with Stonestreet and Forte a slew of celebrities are slated to participate in the program including, Nikki Glaser, Jane Fonda, Anthony Anderson, Catherine O'Hara, Kaitlin Olson, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Dr. Phil, Hannibal Buress, Dr. Drew, Ike Barinholtz, Lauren Lapkus.

So, what did you think about the revival? Let us know whether you liked the revival or not in the poll below.

Plus, see how some fans are reacting to the game show's return on social media:

Who wants to be a millionaire

(Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC